METROPOLIS, Ill. — When storms rolled through the area in mid August, they left a surprise in the yard of Clark Williams.
A lightning strike turned his cypress tree into a cross.
“That lightning was loud. I didn’t know what it’d hit,” Williams said.
The strike hit around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. After hearing it, Williams got up and “looked down the road to see if there was a fire. There wasn’t.”
So when daylight came, he went outside and saw the lighting had struck his cypress tree.
Williams got the tree as a sapling around 1972, he thinks. “It was a very young tree then,” he said.
Cypress trees prefer moist, well-drained soils, but to many, they’re associated with being in or near lakes or ponds.
Williams said he’s not sure how he got the tree, but he does know he asked Leonard Devers, his neighbor across the road who was a conservation officer, the best place to plant it on his Devers Road property.
“Since it was a cypress, it needed a lot of water, so it was set down in lower ground,” Williams said. “It was a remarkable tree — a cypress tree is usually in or around water; it’s unusual to be in a yard. It was a very pretty tree. Brent, my youngest son, said it was the prettiest tree in the yard. It was a good sized tree with a lot of foliage on it. In fall, they got a rusty color, but didn’t shed like deciduous trees. I kept the lower limbs trimmed off so I could get under it with my tractor and mow. It’s been a nice tree.”
Williams said the estimated 50-year-old tree grew to at least 60 feet tall.
“When I first looked at it that morning, it was just in a bunch, and the foliage was on it. But you could see it was lateral rather than vertical. That lighting split the whole trunk from top to bottom, down to the ground. It also broke the top of the trunk off, and it just collapsed right on the base of that tree,” he said.
A few days later, when Williams started having the tree taken down, is when the surprise was fully realized.
“As we cut the limbs off to get rid of it, we found it was in the form of a cross,” he said. “It’s a phenomena. Almighty God is the only one who could’ve done that in a split second and laid it there like a cross. I thought it was pretty phenomenal.”
Williams left the trunk in place, taking away the limbs and foliage.
However, in the few weeks since, “it has changed. At first, the lateral was pretty level. It’s lowered on the south side. But I’ve got a transient level set up on it now and am watching it. Since I’ve put that up, it has not changed,” he said.
But he knows the day will come.
“The lateral is laying right in the split, and it’s just a matter of time when that split will let it go on down to the ground,” he said.
“Our former neighbor, Wayne Gurley, has said when I get ready to get rid of the tree, he’d like to have 4-foot pieces to build a table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.