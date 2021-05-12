A new, free business-class Wi-Fi connection provided by Comcast has given online programs at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club a real lift.
The Paducah nonprofit is one of two in Kentucky to have a “Lift Zone” installed by the media and technology company. Mission Hope for Kids Inc. in Elizabethtown is the other.
Lift Zones provide business-class Wi-Fi, which allows kids to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully do their e-learning and assignments.
“It’s particularly important during the summer months. A Lift Zone can be any place where there is supervised activity for anybody that would need that kind of access. It’s a lot of speed, like 300 megabits per second, that the kids will have access to at these facilities,” said Mike Wilson, a Comcast spokesman.
“In reference to Oscar Cross, it actually pairs very nicely with a lot of the programs that they have. We’ve got a great relationship with Oscar Cross already, so we know them to be a great organization. And, nationally, we pair with a lot of Boys and Girls Clubs anyway,” he said.
“Oscar Cross has been a really good partner for us and we wanted to keep that relationship going.”
The Lift Zone also benefits Oscar Cross in that it allows the organization to put what resources it might toward internet expansion in other places, Wilson said.
“Thanks to this Lift Zone, we’ve more than doubled the capacity of our ‘My Future’ program,” said Neal Clark, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club CEO. “We have more than 300 students who are enrolled at the club. Thanks to this partnership, about half of those students are enrolled in My Future, and more will be able to be enrolled as (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted.
“The kids can get on laptops, freely, without any interruptions or getting kicked offline and be able to receive tutoring, access to their educational files in school, and allow them to capitalize on academic achievement as well as any life skills or personal development programs that are out there either through Boys and Girls Club or the school system,” he said.
The Lift Zone complements internet services already provided to the club by Paducah-based CSI Services, Clark said.
“CSI really covers the entire building, and more specifically in areas where before we were not able to have good service. They’ve been huge. Our mainframe and database system is with them. We have a great partnership,” he said.
Clark expects the My Future program to expand as the year progresses and the new academic school year approaches.
“The My Future program has only scratched the surface of what we’re going to do. It’s going to be totally rolled out as we move into our summer program and then we’ll carry that momentum into the 2021-22 academic year when school starts back,” he said.
“God has blessed us to be able to work with individuals who want to ‘connect the dots.’ What we’ve done is enhance the services that the kids need. Ultimately, everything goes back to them.
“Not only do we have a quality resource for our program delivery, we also have a quality resource for us to do business and put kids in a safe situation.”
