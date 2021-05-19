Lifeline will host 12th annual golf tournament

Lifeline Recovery Center will host its 12th annual golf tournament July 30 at Paxton Park Golf Course to raise funds for residential treatment services for those struggling with addiction.
The four-person scramble costs $750 per team, with other sponsorship opportunities available.
Todd Trimble, tournament chair and Lifeline board member, said the event offers an opportunity for golfers to support a good cause and have fun together. Proceeds help fund the center’s operations at separate men’s and women’s campuses.
Trimble said the tournament funds help keep costs low for those seeking treatment for alcohol or drug abuse. “Because of community support, we can offer a nine-month residential treatment program for $2,400, well under the cost of most 30-day treatment programs,” he said.
Ashley Miller, Lifeline executive director, said donations can make the program available to more people. “Currently, our facilities allow us to accept only one in five applicants,” Miller said. “Your support will help us grow, so we can help more people struggling with addiction.”
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. To sign up your team or sponsorship before the July 16 deadline, see LifelineRecoveryCenter.org/golf-outing. More information is available by calling 270-519-2217 or emailing ttrimble@thegolfcomplex.com.
Lifeline Recovery Center is a Christ-centered recovery program for those dealing with life-controlling addictions. Started in 2004 in Paducah, the program has served more than 945 people since 2013 with a 62% success rate of sobriety after one year. Charitable donations provide more than 75% of its budget. To donate, text GIVE to 270-279-8262.
