Lifeline to celebrate 2 new men's dormitories

Lifeline Recovery Center, a residential treatment program for those dealing with life-controlling addictions, will host a ribbon-cutting for two new men’s dormitories at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The outdoor event will be at the men’s campus at 2806 Morgan Lane.
The new dormitories house about 50 men in different phases of treatment. The first one opened last year during the pandemic, when a public grand opening was not possible, and the second one is nearing completion.
Executive Director Ashley Miller said donors will be recognized. Contributions to the buildings totaled more than $600,000, including gifts from Leadership Paducah Class No. 34, which chose Lifeline as its class project to support a local non-profit organization.
Board chair Steve Powless said community support, especially notable during the pandemic, made the projects possible so Lifeline can better serve its clients. “I am reminded of one of my favorite quotes, from the late John Lewis, a Georgia congressman and civil rights activist, who said, ‘If you come together with a mission, grounded with love and a sense of community, you can make the impossible possible.’ ”
Lifeline’s mission is to provide men and women with Christ-centered solutions to addiction during the nine-month residential treatment. About 150 people are served each year with a staff of 17 and about 75 volunteers.
Miller said 63% of the graduates remain sober one year after completing treatment. “They are able to return to their families and to their jobs,” she said. “That’s why we are here — to restore lives and transform communities.”
