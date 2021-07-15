Lifeline Recovery Center has been licensed and accredited by two separate agencies for the first time in its history. In May, the residential treatment program was licensed for 45 beds — 29 at the men’s campus and 16 at the women’s — as an inpatient Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Entity by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services. In July, the cabinet licensed Lifeline for its outpatient services.
Also this month, Lifeline received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). According to CARF, the accreditation proves Lifeline conforms to treatment standards and represents a commitment to improving the quality of lives of its clients.
“We have worked many years to achieve these milestones,” Lifeline Executive Director Ashley Miller said. “Meeting the strict standards for licensure and accreditation is a wonderful affirmation of our recovery program and reflects the commitment to excellence from our staff and volunteers. It is a stamp of approval to give our clients and their families confidence in the treatment we offer.”
Lifeline Recovery Center started in Paducah in 2004. Since then the center has assisted more than 2,000 on their road to recovery. Most of Lifeline’s clients come from western Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.