North America missed out on kangaroos, but we’ve got plenty of other marsupials in the form of the Virginia opossum.
Right off, let’s dispense with the o in opossum. And let’s drop the apostrophe formally used to write the o-free title of ‘possum. That’s not much of a contraction anyway.
Everybody knows what we’re talking about when we just say possum, right?
The Virginia possum is our only species of this critter, but that is quite enough. Possums are distributed across our nation and are highly successful at being themselves because they are adaptable and don’t ask a whole lot out of life.
People see plenty of possums, but most of those leave an ugly impression because they are squashed along highway. (The claim that possums are born dead by the side of the road is not true. Yet, many end this way.)
Alive, possums are much less gruesome.
Often described as housecat size, adult possums are usually 7-13 pounds, males growing largest.
Their soft fur coat is a blend of dark and light that averages out to a mostly gray appearance. The possum face is white to yellowish white, and it is set off by a pink nose.
The largest possums grow to about 2.5 feet long, including a mostly hairless, rat-like tail that can be half their body length. The prehensile tail is used almost like a fifth hand to help in climbing trees.
The pink nose gives a possum a little cuteness, but people are put off by its naked tail. Also, the possum’s pointy muzzle adds more ratty imagery.
There aren’t little rodent incisors within that muzzle. Looking more canine, the possum’s jaws hold 50 teeth, the most of any North American mammal. There is enough sharp dental gear in there that you wouldn’t want a possum to bite you.
A possum has short legs and lacks the speed and the intensity to be much of a hunter. It is an omnivore and will eat pretty much anything it can find. It may prey on insects, invertebrates and the most vulnerable of small creatures. It also loves fruits and vegetation. Even better is carrion: Dead stuff doesn’t run away and still provides great protein value.
We should appreciate the possum’s scavenger ways. It can and will ingest some of the most repulsive things imaginable, supporting itself while it cleans up the environment.
In recent times it has become fashionable to laud possums as tick eaters and, thus, allies of man in combatting tick-borne diseases. Sorry to say, more recent study of wild possums finds that they may hardly eat any ticks.
The anti-tick thing now looks more like a bid to improve the possum’s image. It’s true that they are viewed negatively for looking a little creepy, and because they are scavengers, they have the reputation of being rather filthy.
Biologists tell us, however, that possum are relatively clean despite their dining habits. Science insists that they engage in regular grooming.
Possums aren’t fierce, particularly when outmatched. Meeting a possum at close range, it may give you a show of combative resistance by baring its plentiful teeth and hissing.
When the bad dude portrayal doesn’t work, however, these critters may do something for which they are famous, “play possum.” A stressed possum sometimes keels over, lying apparently unconscious with its mouth open and drooling.
Some sources maintain that this is a scam the possum pulls to make itself look afflicted and/or diseased to repulse predators. Other scientific sources argue that playing possum is a physiological response to stress more akin to a seizure, a purely involuntary thing.
Involuntary or not, the playing possum schtick can be useful in helping some of these creatures survive meetings with predators. Possums are too slow to effectively flee dangerous scrapes, and the defensive fight in them is too little to fend off many threats.
Possums are vulnerable, adding risks to an already short lifespan. A two-year-old possum is a senior citizen. Nature offsets that with a generous reproductive rate.
Possums breed twice a year, in late winter — typically February — and in summer. The result of each breeding period is a litter that averages six to eight youngsters.
Reproduction highlights the possum’s weird characteristics. As our only marsupial, a mama possum gives birth to tiny babies after a gestation of only about two weeks. The young — joeys like kangaroos — are the size of honeybees at birth and there can be as many as 20 of them.
The teeny new possums must crawl from the birth canal to a pouch on mother’s belly. There, with luck, they latch onto one of mom’s teats and stay attached for two months. Typically, there are 13 teats to go around, and if the joeys that reach the pouch outnumber the milk outlets, the excess babies die.
Joeys that survive the tribulations to reach the two-month weaning age leave the maternal pouch about two weeks after that. Growing, post-pouch joeys are carried on mama possum’s back for a few weeks until they become more mobile themselves.
Every possum you see has survived an incredibly difficult, unforgiving childhood. And then it faces a life of eating carrion and high odds of getting run over by an SUV.
If we can’t admire possums, perhaps we at least should be more sympathetic.
