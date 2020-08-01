Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will be the featured speaker for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce August Power in Partnership breakfast Thursday.
The virtual event will be at 7:30 a.m., broadcast from the Commerce Center in downtown Paducah.
Participants can register to attend via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The event will also be carried live via the chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
The breakfast will also include Leadership Paducah's Class No. 33 presentation of funds raised to benefit Starfish Orphan Ministry. The money will be used to provide beds for children in the community.
Dr. Donald Shively, superintendent of Paducah Public Schools, and Steve Carter, superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools, will speak briefly about the opening of their respective school districts.
Coleman, of Harrodsburg, is the 58th lieutenant governor of Kentucky and secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. During her time in office, she is focusing on creating a public education system that will produce the future leaders of Kentucky.
She began her teaching and coaching career in 2008 at Burgin High School, and most recently served as an assistant principal at Nelson County High School. She is only the second educator to be elected lieutenant governor in Kentucky, with her election coming 40 years after former teacher Martha Layne Collins was elected to the same office.
