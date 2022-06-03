Today and Sunday are Free Fishing Days statewide across Kentucky.
Now that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can go fishing without incurring any expenses in this state. If you buy a tank of gas to drive to an angling adventure, there’s that. Just about anything we do has a price tag on it in same fashion, but fishing can be minimally costly in the scheme of things.
Free Fishing Days further reduce the fiscal sting of related piscatorial activity by providing a two-day forgiveness on the requirement of having a fishing license to participate in the sport. That is not a tremendous savings, because a fishing license in relative terms is not terribly expensive. But it might be enough to create a barrier to experience fishing.
That is the entire idea of Free Fishing Days. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources grants the annual observation as two days during which fishing licenses are not required. Consequently, those who are interested in trying their hand at fishing but have been stymied by the cost of a license have the opportunity to sample the pursuit without shelling out for the routine authorization.
Regulations for fishing today and Sunday don’t change regardless of whether or not one has a fishing license. Rules like creel limits (how many fish of certain species that may be kept) or minimum size restrictions are the same as always.
Neither do Free Fishing Days change property laws. That it, landowner permission is always required to fish private waters like ponds or, for that matter, public waters from private land.
The purpose of Free Fishing Days is more than just giving folks a pleasant freebie. The KDFWR is responsible for managing the fisheries of Kentucky, and it takes a public base of support to do that. It is the licensing-buying public that finances Kentucky’s fisheries management and cares most about the well-being of fish populations and the waters in which they exist.
Managers need active anglers statewide to support fisheries, and the thinking is that the best way to groom future anglers is to give them an initial taste of fishing and let the pursuit sell itself. Managers find that removing the barrier of fishing license expense for sampling sessions is beneficial, giving might-be anglers the opportunity to see what they could enjoy regularly for the cost of a license.
An annual license for a Kentucky resident again is $23. For someone who both fishes and hunts, an annual combination license for a Kentucky resident is $42.
The best bargain for many do-it-all anglers and hunters will be the sportsman’s license, which covers hunting, fishing and most permits, including the deer permit, spring and fall turkey permits and state waterfowl/migratory bird permit as well as trout fishing permit. The annual sportsman’s license, even at $95, represents considerable savings over the total price of individual licenses and permits for the sportsman engaged in most everything on the sporting calendar.
Don’t forget that no fishing license is required for kids younger than 16. Parents might want to take advantage of license-free opportunities today and Sunday, but young kids have the equivalent of Free Fishing Days all the time if parents or guardians will just take them.
The best license deal going for fishing as well as hunting is the senior sportsman’s license, the one required license for those ages 65 or older. The senior license is the equivalent of the sportsman’s license, plus is also included authorization for an unlimited number of additional antlerless deer permits, and it sells for just $12 annually. But maybe you are only interested in fishing? So, buy the senior license just for that. It’s only $12, and nobody makes you go hunting unless you just wish to do so.
There is a similar license at the same modest fee for those who are classified as disabled.
Licenses and permits are available for sale at a number of retail businesses and county court clerks’ office with computer terminals linked to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources system. All licenses and permits also may be purchased online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
A post-season tabulation from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows that somewhat fewer turkey hunters took slightly more turkey gobblers during the past spring hunting period in that state.
Illinois hunters took a total of 13.701 wild turkeys during their 2022 spring turkey season, up less than 100 birds from the 13,613 turkeys harvested during the spring season of 2021. Meanwhile, there were a total of 81,903 turkey hunting permits sold, down from 83,240 sold during the spring of 2021.
Even the slight increase in Illinois spring turkey harvest was a contrast to that of Kentucky, where the spring harvest was down more than 2,300 birds from that of 2021. Kentucky’s spring turkey harvest was 26,862, approaching double that of Illinois, but still the lowest in the past 14 years for Kentucky hunters.
The top Illinois county for turkey harvest was Jefferson, where 422 bearded birds were reported taken. The leading county for turkey harvest in far southern Illinois - and fifth in harvest statewide - was Pope County with 312 birds reported tagged.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.