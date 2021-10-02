Library to host free flu shot, COVID vaccine event

The McCracken County Public Library is hosting a free flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mercy Health and Purchase District Health Department worked together to be able to provide these vaccines at the library.
The event will take place in the library parking lot, weather permitting. Those who drive to the event will be able to park and stay in their cars, and remain in their vehicles for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccines. Social distancing, masking and sanitizing will be enforced.
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to those 18 years and older. Flu shots are available to those ages 9 years and older. No insurance or pre-registration is required. Mercy Health providers and RN and LPN students from WKCTC will administer the vaccines. COVID-19 booster shots will not be available, according to the library’s Facebook page.
According to the CDC, flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same time.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.