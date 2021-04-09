BENTON — For the first time since relocating its Benton branch last January, the Marshall County Public Library had night hours at all three branches Tuesday.
Additionally, the library will be opening sections of the second floor at its Benton branch Friday.
The library will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Benton branch, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Calvert City and Hardin branches.
“We are so looking forward to expanding our services and hours to our community,” Benton branch manager Lenisa Jones said. “We have followed all state- and CDC-recommended guidelines the last year to be able to open, and this is just one more step in the right direction of being able to be provide what we feel our community needs. We hope all of our patrons take advantage of this and take some time soon to come in and see us.”
For the first time, the AV room on the second floor of the Benton branch will be open to the public, giving patrons the option to come in and browse the shelves for DVDs, audiobooks and other audio/video circulation material. Limited stations in the computer lab also will be open.
Additionally, the library will begin taking appointments for patron training on MakerSpace equipment, which includes the 3D printer, laminator, laser cutter and vinyl cutter.
All patrons entering the branch buildings are asked to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and limit their visits to 15 minutes to protect the health and safety of others.
Curbside service is still available to those who are unable to wear a mask.
To make an appointment for training in MakerSpace, or to request curbside service, call the library at 270-527-9969 or go to the library’s website at www.marshall colibrary.org.
