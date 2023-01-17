The McCracken County Public Library is launching a new year-round community collection program to assist local organizations with donation needs.
The library’s program, Always Collecting, will start in February. Each month, the library will collect donation items for a community partner organization.
McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher said when he joined the library’s staff in 2021, he learned the library had a history of collecting donations for some events during the year.
Some of those collections include the “Drop Your Drawers” new underwear collection for Paducah Cooperative Ministry and Merryman House, collecting donations for tornado survivors in December 2021, collecting toiletries and cleaning supplies for the Washington Street Baptist Church Warming Center, and distributing “cool care” packs with water, sunscreen and hats over the summer with the help of STAY and the United Way of Western Kentucky.
This past summer, the McCracken County Public Library began hosting monthly Community Resource Fairs, connecting community residents with groups that support needs for food, housing and employment resources. As the library team reviewed its community connections, Brasher said the staff members asked themselves why they only collect when they’re asked, and suggested collecting items more often to support community organizations.
“Community partners who attend our monthly Resource Fairs always have a need of some kind — a toy drive, a sock drive, a constant need for plastic shopping bags — whatever the case may be, we thought, ‘what if they knew we could help them achieve their goal?’ ” Brasher told The Sun.
Brasher said the desire to help members of the community comes naturally to the McCracken County Public Library staff, and he hopes the Always Collecting program allows the staff to help more people inside and outside of the community.
“We truly hope this program will foster further growth and connection within our community,” Brasher said.
Organizations looking to partner with the library’s Always Collecting program are asked to email Adult Services Manager Lea Wentworth at lwentworth@mclib.net with their organization’s name, contact information, what items the organization is collected, the time of year or preferred month for the collection drive, and any other additional information such as ideal start/end dates and information that can be included on the library’s social media pages.
Organizations that partner with the McCracken County Library for Always Collecting are also asked to be able to pick up donations at least once a week or when requested due to the library’s limited capacity.
