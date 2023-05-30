The McCracken County Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program starts June 1 with a kick-off party from 2-6 p.m. in the library garden.
The Summer Reading Program consists of a series of reading-themed events and challenges intended to keep children engaged with learning outside of the regular school year and to get the whole community excited about reading.
“Summer reading is to foster more engagement,” MCPL Director Justin Brasher said. “Over the summer, kids’ brains can kind of go to mush and we want to make sure that they are still engaging with their learning.”
This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now” and is offered in partnership with Atmos Energy and Kentucky Educational Television.
The kick-off party this Thursday will have free lawn games, live music, hot dogs and refreshments, mini-golf, giveaways, special guests from KET and other activities.
“We want to get people to the event because we want them to know everything that’s happening at the library over the summer and just remind them there are reading prizes, there are challenges they can do and all of it’s free and it’s for all ages,” Brasher said.
Various prizes are offered to kids under 12 as they fill out summer reading cards in paper or online and submit them to the library, incentivizing them to read more. They can also enter to win large prizes such as a drone, which will be given away at the end of the summer. There are prizes and events targeted toward teens and adults as well.
“A lot of people think that it’s just for kids, but it’s also for teens and adults. The goal is to get everybody engaged,” Brasher said.
To get as many children involved in the challenges as possible, the library tries to appeal to those interested in all kinds of books.
“(The challenges) are geared toward pretty much any book that kids can get their hands on. We don’t like to limit it because we don’t want a kid to have to read a book that they don’t want to read,” Brasher said. “You’ve got some kids who read 40-50 books, you’ve got some kids who read over 200 books. They will just go insane reading stuff.”
The library strives to attract even those who aren’t big readers with a wide range of events, performances, crafts and media available.
“We know not all kids are big readers. Some of them, they might be more of a gamer, they might be more into TV and film, so we have all the newest movies,” Brasher said. “This year we’ve got animals coming in. We’ve got a magic show. We’ve got concerts and a biking/reading program.”
A complete list of all summer events can be found at mclib.net. The library expects that its summer programming will foster excitement around learning for children and bring the community together.
“Every year we have success. Summertime is our bread and butter. It’s when we have the most kids in here,” Brasher said. “My favorite part is just watching the kids have fun. Knowing that we’ve gotten them in, when they start becoming lifelong learners because we, the library, have provided something — that’s always a hit for me.”
