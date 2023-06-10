PADNWS-06-10-23 SUMMER BOOK SALE - PHOTO

Patrons mill the St. Paul Lutheran Church gymnasium Friday during the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s Summer Book Sale. The event continues today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bag Day — books for five dollars a bag. Library Friends Vice President Paula Franklin said turnout had improved since previous years.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

Today continues the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s also Bag Day, where visitors receive a bag to fill with books — all for $5.

