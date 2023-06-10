Today continues the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It's also Bag Day, where visitors receive a bag to fill with books — all for $5.
Today continues the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s also Bag Day, where visitors receive a bag to fill with books — all for $5.
The annual sale launched Friday with a thousand boxes spanning dozens of genres. At noon, over 50 people milled about St. Paul Lutheran Church at 211 S. 21st St.
Paula Franklin, vice president for Friends of the Library and a member since 2012, said turnout this summer had improved upon last.
“We think we’re doing better than we did, and people that were here came back,” Franklin said. “We can see a difference in the number of books here; so, we’re very pleased with that.”
Hardbacks sell for $2. Trade paperbacks and children’s books are $1 apiece.
The church gymnasium also housed special-priced books and media collections, including DVDs, that Franklin called “very competitive. Below market price.”
Franklin said proceeds go to the library “for whatever needs they have. Generally, it’s for their summer reading program or other special programs that they have.”
The event raised some $14,000 in 2022 — a down year, she said.
“People are getting out more (now), and they’re socializing more,” Franklin said. “This is more like what we saw before the pandemic. We’re so happy about that, since we have two large sales, and that’s our main fundraiser for the library. We donate the money to them, and we have no stipulations on how they spend that money, as we don’t always know what they need. It helps the community, and it helps the library.”
The Summer Book Sale began in the early 90s with the Friends of the Library setting up a small tent in the library’s parking lot. Since then, regular sales have raised over $450,000.
The Friends of McCracken Library hold two more book sales this year. A Winter Sale runs Nov. 3-5 at St. Paul Lutheran; the McCracken Library hosts a Holiday Sale Nov. 15.
