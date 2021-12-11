Since the Metropolis Public Library began its After School Program in August, one of the scheduled daily events is reciting the Pledge of Allegiance
In less than three months, students in the program aren’t just saying the pledge, they’re asking to be the leaders of it.
That’s just one of the aspects Brenda Hill, the library’s circulation manager, loves about the program.
“They’re developing an understanding about the things we’re bringing into their experience. One of those is a love for country and an appreciation for our soldiers and veterans,” Hill said.
The students demonstrated that appreciation on Tuesday as they started to Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers. Concluding Wednesday, the project began on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Before they began stuffing the stockings, program volunteer Harvey Baxter, a Marine veteran who served during Desert Storm and is currently a Massac County deputy sheriff, explained the significance of the date.
“It is important to us they understand what Dec. 7 means,” said library Director Rosemary Baxter.
The Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers project ties in with activities the students have been focused on during November from Veterans Day through Thanksgiving.
“We told them (that through the project) we are sharing our love with the soldiers who are serving in the military or are in VA hospitals and can’t come home to spend the holidays with their families. We want them to have a little piece of home,” Baxter said.
Stockings, packages of holiday nuts, granola bars, single-serving cookie packages, single-serving drink mix packets, hot chocolate, beef jerky, candy canes, socks, puzzle books, gloves and lip balm — were set up in stations. Baxter showed the students how to fill a stocking and they independently went from there, the older students helping the younger as needed. While stockings were filled, a smaller group placed the single-serving drink mix packets in Ziploc baggies. Once filled, stockings were taken to Baxter for the thumbs up on their stuffing level.
Baxter noted everything to make Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers was donated by the public — American Legion Post 306, Kiwanis Club, Big John and individuals. The library received 103 stockings and filled 51 of them in 25 minutes on Tuesday.
The stuffed stockings were shipped off Friday to Holiday Stockings for Heroes to be distributed to VA hospitals and service members overseas. Holiday Stockings for Heroes is a campaign of Soldiers’ Angels, a national 501©3 charity based in San Antonio, Texas.
The After School Program will wrap up its first semester next as Christmas break begins.
During Christmas break, from Dec. 20-31, the library will offer “Snow Better Time To Read” to help all students earn Accelerated Reader points.
“They can read books at home or from the library and can take the AR test at the library,” Baxter said, noting the number of books read through “Snow Better Time To Read” will count at school and toward the library’s many reading initiative programs.
For all ages, the library’s puzzle competition is underway through Dec. 23. Participants can sign up for one of two puzzles to put together as a team. “Once you’re signed up to a team, you can only work on that puzzle,” Baxter said. The first team to complete its puzzle wins a prize.
The library is also offering a holiday bar with coffee, hot chocolate and hot tea.
Looking ahead, Baxter noted Little Wigglers Storytime for ages 5 and younger is scheduled to resume in January.
