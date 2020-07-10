The McCracken County Public Library was selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of the American Library and Public Library associations, sponsored by Grow With Google.
The library will use funding to offer a series of virtual classes on digital skills, online job hunting, and running a small business online.
“These classes will be offered on Zoom, but they’ll be recorded and put on the library’s YouTube channel later, so anyone who can’t make the class time or who isn’t comfortable with Zoom can watch the recording later,” said Emily Steele, adult and digital services librarian.
“We’re also starting a monthly email newsletter, a LinkedIn group, and a Facebook group, so people can choose another way to participate.”
Classes begin July 20 and the program will run for two weeks.
All classes are on the library’s events calendar at its website. No sign-up is necessary and a library card isn’t required to attend.
The program is funded by Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, which was created so local libraries can combine their own program offerings with Grow with Google materials to offer virtual community workshops, or other activities aimed at empowering small businesses to grow online or assisting job seekers to prepare for and find work.
The Grow with Google initiative draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms and services that help people and businesses grow.
Anyone interested in learning more may contact Steele at esteele@mclib.net.
