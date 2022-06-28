Kids visiting the McCracken County Public Library this summer will now have a chance to play with new toys and objects in the library’s youth section, all while learning more about science and the world around them.
In partnership with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Science Center, based in Louisville, brought its mobile Science in Play2Go program to the McCracken County Library. The free attraction will be on the second floor of the McCracken County Public Library through mid-September.
Attractions and elements on site at the library include Light Bright, where kids use different colored cylinders to create designs on a light-up pegboard; the Shapes and Stuff Store, where kids pick out different shapes to ring up at the play-pretend sales counter; and Build Your World, where children use large blue building blocks of various shapes to play pretend.
Mike Norman, CEO of Kentucky Science Center, joined library staff and other Kentucky Science Center staff members for the opening of the Play2Go unit at the library Friday. Norman said he hopes the Play2Go attraction at the McCracken County Public Library will help the Kentucky Science Center expand its reach to the west side of the state.
“It’s so fun what we do, and it’s informal education. We’re not a classroom where you sit down with a book, right? But, everything we do actually ties to standards and the next generation science standards, and really aligns well with school readiness,” Norman said.
Science in Play2Go has previously been at about 15 different libraries around the state, and has attracted around 160,000 visitors in various locations over the last five years, according to the Kentucky Science Center.
Matt Jaeger, McCracken County Public Library’s School Outreach Coordinator, said he has noticed that some children have not been prepared for kindergarten over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting schooling and other activities.
“We’re really excited to have this programming here to target some of those kindergartners and first graders who haven’t had a traditional school experience yet to create that learning,” Jaeger said.
While the Play2Go attraction is intended for children 8 years old and younger, Norman said the interactive and open-ended play activity helps kids, especially kids under 5 years old, develop creativity and collaboration skills. The Kentucky Science Center has also found it helps caretakers by showing caretakers how to help children learn and help prepare kids for school.
Jaeger said he has already heard from local teachers about scheduling field trips to the library at the beginning of the school year to have their students engage with some of the setups in the Play2Go program.
Kentucky Science Center will also have an educational assistant at the library part-time this summer to help caretakers facilitate these activities.
