Library program to cover volunteering in time of COVID-19

Giving back to the community in a safe way has become more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting organizations’ needs and safety concerns affecting who can volunteer and how.
With that in mind, the McCracken County Public Library is hosting a virtual presentation — “Volunteering During a Pandemic” — free to anyone interested in the subject Wednesday afternoon. Anne Bidwell, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County’s community impact manager, is leading the program.
“It is very challenging to be helpful when we can’t interact the way we’re used to doing, when we can’t have increased contact or be around a lot of people,” Bidwell told The Sun.
“The good news is that things have opened up a little bit more to where you can still volunteer but it’s to your comfort level and then also to the CDC guidelines and the activities that you’re doing.
“So the possibilities are greater, but the freedom that we have to operate in those possibilities might be a little bit less — we might need to wear a mask, we might need to be distanced, it might be better to wear gloves for it or it may be better to do it outside.”
The one-hour program will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. Interested participants can use this link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88562390916?pwd=UDBUckxWTHVHVVBHaGxmQ1FhQWdydz09, or view the presentation after the fact via the library’s social media channels. Questions about this program, or other McCracken County Public Library offerings, can be answered by emailing Bobbie Wrinkle via bwrinkle@mclib.net.
Bidwell’s presentation will be talking about how volunteering has changed in the past couple months, how to be creative with volunteering in this time and what opportunities everyone has.
“Everybody has a different level of comfort right now … so a lot of times it’s trying to find a way for someone to be helpful that suits their personal needs and honors their public health boundaries,” she said. “That’s what this program is going to aim to do.”
The United Way staff member will be going over opportunities with her own organization, as well as partner groups and outside agencies across the spectrum of virtual volunteering, in-person volunteering and contactless volunteering.
Despite the limited capabilities of volunteers right now, Bidwell is excited about the level of enthusiasm and charity on display in the area during COVID-19.
“The one thing that the pandemic does not stop is people’s desire to connect with others and to help everybody do better and be better,” Bidwell said. “The pandemic is never going to touch our great community’s heart for giving back, which is wonderful. That’s one thing that we’ve never been in short supply of here in Paducah and McCracken County.
“The only thing we have to do is figure out how to harness that energy and that giving spirit and make sure that it is not only beneficial to the community but healthy for everybody.”
