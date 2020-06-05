A tentative plan to reopen the McCracken County Public Library for limited services was announced in a Thursday social media post from the institution.
June 13 is the target date, though it’s possible it happens before that. These plans could change with new directives from federal, state or local governments.
“The Library building remains closed, but please rest assured we are working as quickly as possible to prepare for a safe reopening in accordance with Kentucky Healthy at Work Guidelines,” the post read.
Curbside hours will be expanded next week. The new hours for next week will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Information about curbside service is explained at www.mclib.net/curbside. In addition to checking out materials through curbside service, patrons can request wireless printing service starting Monday.
More updates will be announced when available through www.mclib.net and the library’s social media channels.
