Library offers Narcan training, packages to community

Nearly 2,000 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose last year, including 12 people from McCracken County, according to a 2020 Overdose Fatality Report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. More than 90% of those overdoses involved opioid drugs or medication, according to the report. There is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if administered in time.
What is one Paducah location that keeps this medication on-hand? The local library.
The McCracken County Public Library partnered with the Purchase District Health Department to distribute Narcan with the goal of offering a “non-judgmental environment” to those who are looking for a medication that could save a loved one from a fatal opioid overdose,” said Sarah McGowan, the library’s adult services manager. So far, McGowan said the library has distributed 50 Narcan packages, each containing two doses, since the beginning of July.
“The program has been a roaring success,” McGowan said.
Anyone who comes into the library and completes a training video can receive a Narcan package, McGowan said. The library does not collect personal information about the people who come in wanting Narcan packages; on a sheet of paper, those who receive a package are only asked for general demographic information such as gender and race.
Narcan, a nasal spray form of naloxone, can be used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose. Opioids are a type of drug that are used to reduce pain. Some opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and methadone, are prescribed to treat pain. Heroin, an illegal substance, is also classified as an opioid. One opioid that has been on the rise and was involved in more than 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky last year is fentanyl.
The library has people watch a four-minute training video before receiving a Narcan package. They can watch the video on a library computer or a personal device. The video is then followed by a three-question quiz, which someone must get 100% correct before they can receive a package. The library allows as many attempts as necessary to earn a 100% score on the quiz. The video shows the viewer how Narcan works, how to properly administer it and what to do after.
According to the training video, Narcan works by knocking opioids off their receptors in the brain. Using Narcan can send someone who overdosed into an immediate state of withdrawal, and Narcan wears off in about 30 minutes to two hours. McCracken County Library’s videos urges people to call 911 before administering Narcan so the person that overdosed can receive medical attention after using Narcan, as the person could still have trouble breathing after being revived from an overdose.
McGowan said she has spoken with people who come to get Narcan because they are concerned for their children or other loved ones who may be dealing with opioid addiction. She said she’s also had people come into the library who want to be responsible citizens and want to have Narcan in their first aid kit in case they ever need it.
McGowan said Purchase District Health Department officials recommend anyone that has opioids in their home should also have Narcan. She cited a hypothetical situation where a child gets into their parent’s prescription opioids as a reason why someone may need Narcan handy.
McGowan said part of the reason the library is able to offer Narcan to the community is because of the ease of using the medication. Narcan does not affect people who are not having an opioid overdose, she added.
“You can’t hurt someone by using it,” McGowan said.
McGowan said she likes to make sure the library has at least 20 packages of Narcan on hand, noting she could get more from the health department when the library is running low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.