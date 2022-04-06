The McCracken County Public Library is always a good source for those seeking jobs, and this week, the library is taking part in the statewide job fair, a part of National Library Week.
“The Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives reached out to libraries and asked us to be in a statewide job fair,” said Lea Wentworth, the adult services manager at the McCracken County Public Library. “I think we’re the only library in western Kentucky participating, but there are about 25 libraries statewide doing it this week.
“In terms of having it for the full week, we actually thought it would be best to prepare these packets that people can take.”
Resource packets containing information about local hiring are available, along with a pad, resume paper and a jump drive.
A list of library resources for job hunters is provided in the resource packets. Those resources include a free Cypress resume builder; LinkedIn Learning, which offers ideas and suggestions on how to get a job; and two computer labs, printers, copiers, scanning and fax machines.
The resource packet also contains a list of books to help people with their job search and hiring information from local businesses, including People Plus, the Purchase District Health Department, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Systems Solutions and TempsPlus.
More job-seeking information can be found at the library’s website, mclib.net.
“On our website, on our homepage, there is a whole section where you can click on resources for job hunters,” Wentworth said. “There are a bunch of helpful links there.”
The job fair will be at the library during normal business hours, through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit mclib.net or call 270-442-2510.
