METROPOLIS — Things are slowly steering toward normal at the the Metropolis Public Library.
After being closed to the public since March 16, 2020, the library hosted its first indoor event March 3-5 for teachers, librarians and homeschool parents.
Around 30 people attended the three-day book giveaway, with each day open to a different segment.
“It was really successful. They were thankful for the opportunity to attend,” said Brenda Hill, the library’s circulation and programming coordinator.
The event featured books weeded from the library’s shelves that hadn’t been checked out for a few years.
“We felt the best way to give them to the children so they could be used, especially during this time with COVID, was to work with the teachers and librarians and homeschool teachers,” Hill said. “They were very impressed with how organized it was and very surprised at the amount of books we had, as well as the topics they contained. They were thankful they were free.”
The event is one way the library staff is preparing for a monthlong soft opening that will begin April 1 with the goal of returning to regular hours in May.
Beginning April 1, the library will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Patrons may call 524-4312 to schedule their time.
“We’ll have all of our services we normally have when we’re open — getting on the computer, looking for books, printing, copying, fax. They just need to call and make an appointment,” library director Lori Bruce said.
The April soft opening period also will be used as a time to train staff.
“We’ve had lots and lots of talks about trying to get the doors opened. I’ve kind of held back and waited because I didn’t have enough staff,” Bruce said. “We’ve just hired an assistant to the director, Rosemary Baxter, and moved part-time employee Lydia Martin to a full-time potion — those additions have helped get us closer to where we need to be. And the board has given me permission to hire a part-time person as well. By the time I get those trained during the month of April, hopefully we’ll be ready to open in May.”
In order to be open to the public, the library will have several COVID regulations in place.
“We have planned a station when patrons first come to the door to take their temperature and ask questions,” Bruce said. “We’ll have a spray sanitizer that we will spray them with to make sure we do the proper amount and wait the proper amount time for it to dry before we let them do anything in the library.”
Bruce noted that if a patron is allergic to the spray sanitizer, a gel sanitizer or gloves will be available.
The patron’s own mask will be required to be worn during their time in the library. If they do not have one, a mask can be purchased for 50 cents.
Bruce said these procedures are what the library staff has been doing for the last year “to keep everybody safe.”
“We haven’t had any issues or problems, so we feel that it will work just as well with the public coming in by appointment only. That way, we don’t have to quarantine every single book they pick up. We will properly wipe down the computer, printer or other machines after each use.”
In addition, the patron’s time inside the library will be limited to 20 minutes to an hour.
“When they call to make an appointment, we’ll ask them what they’re going to do while they’re here,” Bruce said. “If they’re going to use the computer, we’re going to ask if they’ll be playing games or fill out a job application; somebody that’s going to play games will probably get less time. It’s going to be based on what they’re doing — we’re thinking 20 to 30 minutes for looking for a book; most computer time will be about an hour.”
The number of patrons allowed in the library also will be limited. Allowing for separation, Bruce said there will be room for three computer users and six book searchers per hour.
“We’re going to be learning as we go and go from there. This is all new territory,” Bruce said.
Curbside service will still be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and remain “exactly the same” procedure, Bruce said.
The library will hold two events with proceeds going toward its purchasing of books:
• A roadblock from 8 a.m. until noon March 27 at 12th Street’s intersections with North Avenue and Metropolis Street.
• A book sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 7-9 inside the library. The sale selections will feature children’s fiction, junior fiction, adult fiction and junior and adult DVDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.