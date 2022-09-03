McCracken County Public Library is receiving $42,800 to expand an existing WiFi hotspot and Google Chromebook rental program.
The deposit date is still unknown, but Director Justin Brasher looks forward to expediting long wait times.
“They check out like hotcakes,” Brasher said of the library’s current hotspots and Chromebooks. “People use them for education and to stay connected with friends and family, know what’s going on in the news, explore working remotely, and some just like general connectivity.
“Libraries all over the country have applied for the funding, so this is on par (everywhere) right now. Everyone is trying to get the opportunity to bring more connection to the community without sacrificing library funding for it.”
The Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Fund — a $7 billion program formed to help schools and libraries advance remote learning during COVID-19 — has granted $1.2 million to libraries statewide. Cardholders rent the technology for three-week periods at no cost, Brasher said.
“Multiply three weeks for 50 people, and you have people waiting a year to get a hotspot. This will allow them to get access sooner,” he said.
The library plans to add 25 hotspots and up to 80 Chromebooks, though market prices and supply chain conditions will dictate specifics.
“With everything going on, we could hear a call tomorrow (with good news), or we could hear two months from now, ‘Thanks for waiting, please check back in another two months,’ ” Brasher said. “It’s a long hurry-up-and-wait game.”
Brasher, a third-generation librarian, joined McCracken Library in Aug. 2021. He previously served as Community Programming Manager for the Pasadena Public Library system in Texas, where he implemented a radio-frequency identification system to optimize checkouts and shelving.
“We want to see more tech advancements down the road,” Brasher told The Sun.
“I just want people to continue being aware that we offer hotspots and laptops to the public for free. A lot of people assume libraries are just piles of books with a roof on it. Everyday is a challenge to show people we have the newest, latest, greatest stuff.”
