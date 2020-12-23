At the close of a year that’s been “challenging to say the least,” McCracken County Public Library director Susan Baier feels great about the way the institution has performed in the face of a pandemic.
Even having seesawed back and forth between being open and closed and offering curbside service, Baier’s staff and board has proved themselves more than capable. In a Tuesday interview, she commended the board for its commitment to safety and her staff for their passion and adaptability.
“It’s just remarkable the skills that our staff has learned on the fly this year and the skills they’ve developed,” the director said. “The programs we’ve done — in some ways they’re so personal. They’ve literally opened up their own homes in some cases through virtual programming to show off either their music skills or their abilities to craft, garden or dance.”
Her staff’s commitment to providing unique interactive programming throughout the year is authentic and uncommon in the library world, she added.
“We have such a multi-hyphenate staff. They can do so many things, and they’re willing to share that with the community.”
The library’s connection to the people in the community, the director said, was “a bright spot in a really bleak year.”
While the metrics look different than in years past, Baier believes the library is still servicing just as many people, helping them connect with the world and the culture at large.
Reflecting on how its staff and patrons connected with culture this year, the unifying theme in Adult Services manager Sarah McGowan’s eyes was comfort. The most checked-out new books, she told the Sun, often came from established, big-time authors and almost uniformly provided a sense of escapism.
A list of the library staff’s favorite books, movies, music and video games will be published on www.mclib.net in the coming days.
A lot of this, McGowan said, can be attributed to patrons’ inability to browse.
The pandemic, in a lot of ways, has accelerated trends that were already present among patrons.
Cord-cutters continued to shift away from cable television, which continued to increase the number of movie checkouts both physically and via the library’s digital collections.
“We get more and more people where library DVDs are all that they watch,” McGowan said. “Our series — like ‘Law & Order,’ procedurals, British and Irish mystery shows — are really popular because they’re comforting.”
The staff ushered quite a few patrons into the age of e-reading during the pandemic, as people who ran out of in-home reading material turned to the internet.
“We’ve created a much-expanded community of e-book users and e-audiobook users, because when we were closed (totally) they came to it out of necessity,” Baier said. “They actually ran out of reading materials in their houses … and now they love them.”
This trend, McGowan said, could become the norm.
“I think a lot of those people will not go back,” she explained. “That’s the way it is for a lot of different kinds of readers — especially disabled people or older people with vision issues — once they learn how to do that and that it offers so many benefits to them.”
Longer, more in-depth discussions between staff and patrons via phone helped to give people a deeper understanding of technology and the library’s virtual offerings.
These conversations helped the staff and patrons alike, Baier said.
“People wanted to talk. So there was this mental health aspect to it as well that we were having these conversations and connections with these people who, quite frankly, may have been lonely.”
Though the library has big plans for next year — like mobilizing its new Bookmobile program and continuing initiatives like Lemonade Academy — Baier would be over the moon just to open the doors again.
“As we look toward 2021, there are so many big programming opportunities that are coming our way,” she said. “I think people are really craving interaction, and we’ll be there to do so as soon as it’s safe. We just want to try to get back to what normal used to be. Just getting people back in the building will feel like a big win for us.”
