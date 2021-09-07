Library director feeling good after first month on job

With just over a month on the job under his belt, Justin Brasher, the new McCracken County Public Library director, has enjoyed his introduction to the community and his employees.
Brasher was highly complimentary toward his staff in a recent interview with The Sun.
“I love it here. This is by far the best team I’ve ever worked with without a doubt,” Brasher said. “Everyone is so engaged and engaging in what they do … some people (in other libraries) think this is just a job and they just show up. That’s not true here. Every person who comes here shows up ready to work and loves what they do.
“They channel their passions into our programming and our ideas for the future. It’s how we come up with great programs that nobody else has nearby.”
Now, with the prologue of his time in Paducah out of the way and his sea legs under him, Brasher is already thinking of new ways to serve the library’s patrons.
Some of his long-term goals include the eventual hiring of a staffer to more directly help patrons gain access to social services and transitioning the library to an RFID (radio frequency identification) system for its materials.
Depending on the size and scale of the project, Brasher said an RFID transition for the library could mean anywhere from $60,000 to $150,000, depending on what sort of features it would incorporate. He’s confident that self-checkout units and the initial material tagging could be done for under $60,000.
Brasher spearheaded a similar transition in his former position with Pasadena Public Library in Texas.
“I think that kind of technology would be extremely helpful here. The one thing I can guarantee with RFID is that no one will be losing their jobs,” Brasher said. “Everyone thinks that RFID is here to replace staff. It doesn’t. It simply frees them up to do more things for the community, like offering more programming or shelving books faster. There is some initial startup cost to get it rolling, but it definitely has benefit.”
Should the library need to close for COVID-19-related reasons, Brasher is confident an RFID transition could take place in a window of just a few weeks.
With COVID-19 still a growing concern, Brasher hopes to bolster the library’s programming in an accessible and safe way like the staff did during the pandemic’s highest points.
“The real challenge behind programming (right now) is virtual programming. The challenge is often finding what is feasible for staff to do that the public will enjoy,” he said. “I would much rather crank out small videos that people can enjoy than the staff have to invest themselves too much into one project.”
It’s hard to measure success during a pandemic, Brasher added.
“My own personal benchmarks are ‘are people happy?’ and ‘are people safe?’ If I can help keep COVID cases down locally and in the library, that’s really the most important part to me,” he said. “I would love to go by metrics like circulation … but a library is nothing without its staff.
“If the staff aren’t comfortable and safe, then it’s difficult to maintain that spirit that keeps people coming in and utilizing our resources.”
Follow Derek Operle on Twitter, @PaducahSunArts. He can also on be found on Facebook via the Derek Operle // Paducah Sun Arts Reporter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.