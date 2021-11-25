The McCracken County Public Library announced this week that it’s teaming up with Computer Services Inc. for a donation drive that will benefit a newly opened warming center.
Donations of personal care and hygiene products, especially travel sizes, will be accepted at the library until Monday, Dec. 6. Everyone who brings a donation will be entered to win a Kindle Fire tablet, provided by the library. CSI volunteers will deliver donated items to the warming center.
It’s located at Washington Street Baptist Church, 739 Washington St.
The warming center is open for walk-ins who need a warm place to stay on evenings when the temperature is forecast to drop below 40 degrees. It’s a community effort, with donations of both funds and goods contributing to the effort to keep people safe and warm this winter, according to the library.
“The library is such a community hub and connects people of all kinds to information and services, so we thought they would be a perfect partner as a central location to drop off supplies, to give people a chance to help support this important community effort,” Kristen Anderson, software engineer and co-chair of the CSI United Way Committee, said in the news release.
The following items are requested: soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, lotion, feminine hygiene products, Q-tips, deodorant, disposable wipes, diapers (child and adult), and shampoo.
