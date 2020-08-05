The McCracken County Public Library has compiled an online resource guide that helps residents delve into Black history, in honor of the annual Eighth of August celebration.
“August 8th is a time of celebration, remembrance and fellowship within Paducah and the surrounding area,” the resource guide states. “While the specific day has numerous origin stories, the week surrounding the date remains a moment to reflect on our past.”
Residents can find the Black History and Genealogy Resource Guide at www.mclib.net, which offers digital links to library holdings, websites, photographs, different databases and more information related to Black history in western Kentucky. The library’s digital collection has thousands of photographs and documents, along with a curated collection that focuses on its holdings.
“Our mission is to provide access to numerous resources for the community and this was one way that we felt like we could do that and, at the same time, honor the Eighth of August celebration,” said Nathan Lynn, the library’s local and family history coordinator.
According to Lynn, the library recently added several items to its digital collection, such as a Lincoln High School yearbook from 1964-1965 and photos from early graduating classes of the school. The digital collection includes funeral home records, directories, photos and other items. It also added a Paducah Area Minority Directory from the early 1990s.
In particular, the resource guide features links to the Library of Congress and National Archives, in addition to the University of Kentucky’s Notable Kentucky African Americans Database and Robert Penn Warren Oral History Archive.
“I think people seem to be interested in their family history, and we live in a time where resources are a lot more available for people to do that research out of the comfort of their home or some place with WiFi,” Lynn said.
“I think it has really spawned a new generation of genealogists, if you will, because it’s a lot easier for people to gain access to items. In the past, they might’ve had to have traveled to North Carolina or travel to Pennsylvania to research something and now a lot of times those documents — not always — but a lot of times those documents are available online somewhere.”
The resource guide may be accessed at www.mclib.net/black-history-and-genealogy-resource-guide/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.