The public is invited to donate new packages of underwear for children in need, as part of the McCracken County Public Library’s annual campaign.
Throughout December, the library will collect packages of new underwear for children, preferably sizes 4-16. The donations help replenish the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center’s and Paducah Cooperative Ministry’s supplies of emergency underwear, providing assistance to each organization.
This is the fifth year for the library to participate in the statewide “Drop Your Drawers Campaign.” Over the years, it has distributed nearly 5,000 pairs of new underwear. Despite COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, it had a record number of donations of more than 1,500 pairs.
There are three ways to donate. The new underwear may be dropped in the special bin in the library’s parking lot during business hours. It can also be brought inside to the second-floor display, or if someone is ordering online, they can ship the donation directly to the library at McCracken County Public Library, c/o Drop Your Drawers, 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
For more information, contact School Outreach Coordinator Matt Jaeger at mjaeger@mclib.net, 270-442-2510 ext. 118.
