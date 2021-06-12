METROPOLIS, Ill.
Growing up in Metropolis, Rosemary Baxter has fond memories of its public library, which was then under the directorship of JoAnn Downing.
“I had the opportunity to come in and be a part of the programs that were done with the senior citizens in the nursing homes. And I just got bit by the bug. That was a really big part of starting to grow that passion in me to be able to work with our community,” she said.
That passion is one she shares with her husband, Harvey. The couple became highly involved in children’s ministry while living in Richmond, Kentucky, and in Nicaragua. So when they moved to Metropolis in 2016, they looked at options to start a community center.
“A really big passion of ours is to reach the community, no matter what age they are,” Baxter said.
The couple continued their outreach work once moving to Metropolis. Baxter, using the library to print flyers, developed a friendship with then-director Lori Bruce, who informed her there may be a job opportunity if she was interested.
It didn’t take Baxter very long to decide she was.
Baxter was hired on March 1 as assistant to the director and became the director on May 1.
“In her short time as director, she’s proven herself most capable of running our library,” Rhonda James, president of the Metropolis Public Library board of trustees, informed the Metropolis City Council at its May 24 meeting.
“This is a position that brought me out of retirement,” Baxter said. “There is nothing else that would have brought me back into the work field except for the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity.”
As her children were growing up, and now with her eight grandchildren, “the library is where we spend our time, no matter where we’ve been,” Baxter said. “I love the library. It is a huge asset to our community when it’s utilized properly.
“One of the things I’m excited about here is when the children come in, if the staff aren’t engaged with another patron, they get up and come over and engage with the kids,” she continued. “They’ll play games with them, they’ll read to them — that’s what we’re wanting to do: to really spend time with them, to build a rapport with them.”
Now, as the director of the Metropolis Public Library, her work “gives us access to the community on a grander scale,” Baxter said. “We do a lot of ministry outreach in the summer. It helps me be more involved with people I wouldn’t normally have access to.”
Baxter sees a lot of potential for the library and what it can offer the community.
“My biggest goal is I would really like to have a bookmobile,” she said. “I feel the possibilities would be endless — working with the schools, working the nursing homes, community outreach in the parks, going to shut-ins. There are people of all ages who can’t make it to the library. We want to be able to take the library to them.”
Her second goal is one she hopes to have in place this fall.
“A thing that’s really big on my heart is opening up an after-school care for kids so they have a place to come,” she said. “I want the library to be a safe haven where families know ‘my kids are at the library and all is well,’ and they want to be here because we have so much going on and so many activities.”
Baxter sees the library as a place with “an amazing opportunity to serve” in the same capacity as a community center “because it has everything we need to be able to offer: tutoring, a safe haven for children to come after school, reading programs — it’s a plethora of things for our young people, our teens, our young adults and our seniors.”
