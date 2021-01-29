As McCracken County Public Library leadership prepares for the departure of director Susan Baier, its board of trustees announced the institution’s interim director — along with a timeline for the hiring of Baier’s replacement — earlier this week.
Adult Services Manager Sarah McGowan will assume interim director duties effective Feb. 11, when Baier leaves to take her new position as executive director of the Allen County Public Library system in Indiana. This was announced during Tuesday’s meeting of the library’s board of trustees.
“I’m thankful for the example of visionary leadership I saw close-up working with Susan for the past four years, and grateful to the library board for this opportunity to lead in the interim,” McGowan told The Sun. “The library has a truly exceptional and dedicated staff, and I look forward to working alongside all of them in the next few months to continue carrying out the library’s mission and values.”
McGowan previously served as interim director for about five months in the period between the resignation of previous director Julie Hart and the hiring of Baier in 2016.
Board of trustees President Rachel Norton is confident in McGowan’s abilities to steer the ship until Baier’s replacement is hired. Bradbury Miller Associates has been hired by the board to facilitate the national search for a new director. This search firm was the same one hired by the board to conduct the process that resulted in Baier’s hiring.
“We were extremely pleased with the entire process. It’s a small firm but they specialize in library executives,” Norton added. “We feel like we really get a good pool of candidates when we use them.”
A news release issued by the library Thursday indicated the board will be selecting three or four finalists out of up to eight candidates brought forward by the firm. These finalists will be vetted for a final set of interviews in mid-May in hopes of hiring by the end of May.
Norton and the board were very happy with Baier’s performance during her time at the library and they’re hoping this search can bring someone just as talented into the system’s fold to mentor the staff, engage with the community, seek partnerships and generally lead the library into the future.
“Susan’s set the bar very high. We are looking to continue everything that the library’s got going right now,” the board president said. “We’re looking for someone who can maintain everything the library’s doing and only move forward.”
