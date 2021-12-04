Step into the Metropolis Public Library at any time of day and it doesn’t take long to figure out this isn’t the library atmosphere you grew up with.
In fact, these librarians like out-of-the-box ideas.
“We’re open to ideas. We want people to use the facility. We want to make an impact and help make memories,” said Rosemary Baxter, the library’s director.
The community can help in various ways to make one of those memory-makers happen.
The library is participating in Holiday Stockings for Heroes, a campaign of Soldiers’ Angels, a national 501(c)(3) charity based in San Antonio, Texas. Now through Monday, the library is accepting 100 stockings and the items to go into them. A box is located in the library’s lobby for donations.
On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Massac County veterans are invited to come help the 25 participants in the library’s After School Program Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers. The stockings will be shipped Dec. 10 and distributed to VA hospitals and to service members overseas.
Baxter said the library has committed to 100 stockings. Once the stockings are stuffed with items — playing cards, puzzle books (crosswords, Sudoku, Word Find), holiday-themed writing pens or pencils, socks, travel-sized games, card games (Uno, Phase 10), stress balls (holiday-themed preferred), gloves (preferably black; winter; one size fits all), small notepads, other holiday-themed items, holiday-themed lip balm and food items — they’ll be closed with a sock cap.
Soldiers’ Angels requests any food items be placed in Ziploc baggies in case the packets break. Suggestions include beef jerky, packages of holiday nuts, single-serving drink mix packets, holiday candy (in sealed wrapping or small unopened bags), candy canes, peanut brittle, single-serving cookie packages, apple cider packets and hot chocolate.
Baxter noted Soldiers’ Angels requested stockings do not include glass, sharp objects, products containing alcohol, aerosols, hand sanitizer or glitter.
Monetary donations for the library’s Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers project are also being accepted. Baxter said American Legion has donated money to help with the project.
•••
The Stuff the Stockings for Soldiers project is one way participants in the library’s After School Program are learning the many ways to show thankfulness and things to be thankful for. Leading up to Veterans Day, they discussed what it truly means to be thankful.
“We began talking about what thanksgiving means,” Baxter said. “They gave the standard answers and then we discussed what it truly means — to be thankful for their home, their people, the bed they sleep in. Out our windows, they see the people in the lawn and ask about it. We explain a lot of people don’t have a home or people. For Thanksgiving, we also wanted an environment where they could sit down and eat and have a conversation.”
Fourteen students enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of chicken strips, potato wedges, apple sauce, macaroni and cheese, juice and brownies and ice cream with sprinkles served by Baxter, circulation and programming assistant Lacy Wade, circulation manager Brenda Hill and program volunteer Harvey Baxter.
Following the meal, the kids spent the afternoon reading to each other, except for the few minutes they were visited by Pete the Cat.
The After School Program is open to pre-kindergarteners through second-graders. Running from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Massac Unit 1 calendar, the program provides snack time; help with homework, sight words and reading; learning basic Spanish; crafts on Tuesdays; sensory stations; and book reading daily.
In addition, “they’ve all become such good friends,” Baxter said.
•••
The librarians have also begun a program, Brag Tags, to encourage students to do their best.
It’s open to children of all ages. Baxter said they just need to bring in their homework grades, test grades, Accelerated Reader scores, sight words, good deeds and report cards/progress reports to receive a tag. At the end of the school year, the tags will be counted. While all the participants “will be rewarded in some way because of their accomplishment,” the one who has the most “will get something special,” Baxter said, noting the idea behind the program is “to celebrate those accomplishments with them.”
And to help students with those AR points, the library will offer “Snow Better Time To Read” during Christmas break.
“They can read books at home or from the library and can take the AR test at the library,” Baxter said, noting the number of books read through “Snow Better Time To Read” will count at school and toward the library’s many reading initiative programs.
•••
For all ages, the library is hosting a puzzle competition Dec 6-23. Baxter said two puzzles will be set up at the library. Participants can sign up for which puzzle they’d like to put together. By signing up, they’ll be working as a team.
“Once you’re signed up to a team, you can only work on that puzzle,” she emphasized.
The first puzzle that is completed, that team will win a prize.
•••
The library has also begun its 2022 Program Drive.
“This year, we emailed community leaders and businesses, asking to make a one-time donation for 2022 so we don’t have to ask for donations through the year,” Baxter said.
Those donations, she noted, help make programs, like the After School Program, the Summer Reading Program and Senior Outreach, possible, in addition to the purchases of books and DVDs. Monetary donations are tax deductible. For more information, contact Baxter at 618-524-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.