The winner of the $1 million “Shot at a Million’ prize is Patricia Short from Lexington.
“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home. They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our governor,” Short said. “We are firm believers that we have to do it — please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.”
Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the first six winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million drawings, the state’s incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Congratulations to the winners. Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” Beshear said during a news conference Friday. “Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their Shot at a Million.”
Patricia’s husband, Gary, also attended the news conference Friday.
“We were some of the first to get the vaccine. We took it without being told we could win $1 million,” Gary Short said. “This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated.”
Beshear said the first drawing, which included more than 608,000 entries, was conducted Thursday, randomly selecting one adult Kentuckian for the $1 million prize and five youth to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. All six winners attended Friday’s news conference held in the Capitol Rotunda.
The five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:
• Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown.
• Crystal Frost from Crestwood.
• Tyler Henson from Mount Sterling.
• Adison Sullenger from Princeton.
• Alex VonderHaar from Louisville.
Beshear initially announced the Shot at a Million drawing June 4. Since then, more than 121,700 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
Permanent residents of Kentucky can enter to win the following prizes at shotatamillion.ky.gov:
- $1 million: Kentuckians 18 and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of the remaining two $1 million prizes.
- Full Scholarship: Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of the remaining 10 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.
For more information, official rules and to enter, visit shotatamillion.ky.gov.
