Get ready for food, fun and fireworks. The city of Paducah hosts its annual Independence Day celebration today, and a big turnout is expected.
The festive event includes live music, food trucks and fireworks. There will be five to seven food trucks lining the riverfront by the transient boat dock. At 6 p.m., the live music begins. There are a total of four concerts at two different locations — two at the transient boat dock and two at Wilson Stage at the end of Broadway. Candice Gunn is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. and Crawfoot at 7:30 p.m. at the transient boat dock, and on Wilson Stage, Wheelhouse Rousters will play at 6 p.m. and Hayley Payne will follow at 7:45 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by Independence Bank. According to the city, it has contracted with Tennessee-based Pyro Shows for a 20-minute display with the fireworks discharged from a barge provided by Pine Bluff Materials. The city also said the tug is provided by Ingram Barge Company. The fireworks are expected to begin around 9:15 p.m.
Amie Clark, Paducah parks and recreation director, said she expects expecting a large crowd to attend.
“It’s always a big turnout, now with the river front and the area by the transient boat dock kind of being developed into a park. We even get more people down there as well, and so yes, we are always expecting a big turnout and we’re looking forward to it.”
The city has made parking easier this year than in years past. Third street will remain open to traffic.
“Parking will still be available in the city lot. There will be parking at the farmer’s market lot. The lot at Third and Kentucky will be available, so there should be more parking available than there is typically,” Clark said.
Clark also said people can begin claiming their seats for the show as early as noon. There are two perfect viewing spots. The first, Clark said, is at the foot of Broadway because you get the chance to experience every part of the celebration.
“If you kind of like to be back off the beaten path, over by the convention center or even the transient boat dock areas will also be nice viewing area as well,” she added.
This event is family friendly. But it may not be the best place for the family dog because of the fireworks noise and large crowd. A city ordinance requires dogs be restrained on a three-foot leash at public events. If there is persistent rain or storms, the fireworks will be postponed until Wednesday, July 5.
