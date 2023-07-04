Get ready for food, fun and fireworks. The city of Paducah hosts its annual Independence Day celebration today, and a big turnout is expected.

The festive event includes live music, food trucks and fireworks. There will be five to seven food trucks lining the riverfront by the transient boat dock. At 6 p.m., the live music begins. There are a total of four concerts at two different locations — two at the transient boat dock and two at Wilson Stage at the end of Broadway. Candice Gunn is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. and Crawfoot at 7:30 p.m. at the transient boat dock, and on Wilson Stage, Wheelhouse Rousters will play at 6 p.m. and Hayley Payne will follow at 7:45 p.m.

