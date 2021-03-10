If you thought you saw little green men Monday, it wasn’t your imagination. A couple of “leprechauns” were out pumping gas in Paducah.
Shirlonda Edwards and Tammy Faughn work at the Pocket’s Shell on Cairo Road.
They’re raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association by washing windshields and pumping gas.
That Pockets store and 13 others are in competition to raise the most money to send kids with muscular dystrophy to the MDA Summer Camp.
Each year, the MDA hosts its shamrock St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser, and Pocket’s Food Mart on Cairo Road is one of several local businesses where you can buy a MDA shamrock in person.
Store manager Shirlonda Edwards said she’s never won the competition, so they decided to kick it up a notch this year with some St. Patrick’s Day spirit.
In addition to pumping gas and cleaning windshields, the two leprechauns will also pose for photos with customers.
Edwards said the fundraiser is going on until St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
