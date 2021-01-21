Local Republican legislators say Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoing of several House and Senate priority bills, including ones to limit his use of executive powers, was anticipated, as will be the move to override them.
Beshear vetoed five bills Tuesday, including House Bill 1, related to the reopening of the state’s economy, and Senate Bill 1, limiting the executive orders to 30 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension.
The governor said his efforts to stop COVID-19 are widely supported by a majority of Kentuckians and his efforts are designed to ensure future governors have the tools to address new emergencies quickly.
Beshear, a Democrat, said, “no matter what party you’re in, no matter who you voted for, for president, the people of Kentucky support the ability to take steps to protect us.”
He also said that Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has advised against any bill that writes public health guidance into law.
Republicans hold a majority in both chambers and would be able to override the vetoes.
“It is well within his authority to veto any legislation,” said District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, of Paducah. “Thankfully, in Kentucky we do not have the same threshold as Washington, D.C. All we have to have is 51 (votes) in the House to override a veto.”
Rudy, who serves as House Majority Floor Leader, said he hasn’t had an opportunity to discuss the situation with other members of the caucus since there is currently limited access to the Capitol in Frankfort and most members are at home during the recess.
“We will probably have some discussions over the coming days, but when we meet in February (reconvening Feb. 2) I fully anticipate that we’ll be ready to override.”
Rudy said House Speaker David Osborne has indicated he is open to having discussions with the governor on the matter.
“I’m open to that, but I feel like we need to do our duty and have the conversation with him after we override vetoes because that last thing that passes is the law. We’ll see,” he said.
“We have 75 of the 100 members in the House, so we’ve got three-quarters of the body (that will vote). So, we could lose 20 of them and still override a veto.”
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll said the vetoes were expected, “So we were prepared for that, and I feel certain that there are the votes in the Senate to override the veto.
“It’s not surprising at all. It’s really unfortunate that we’re at this place. I made a couple of floor speeches, that this time has been such a missed opportunity for the governor in his legacy to reach out and pull Frankfort together, the House, the Senate, the executive branch,” he said.
“It’s just a shame that the governor has chosen not to do that and to basically be a one-man show. I think had he reached out, the support would have been there. I think the dialogue that would have been generated would have led to better decisions being made.”
This round of vetoes will likely not be the last, Carroll said.
“I expect there will be several (more) vetoes of the bills that we pass through the session. So, it’s the relationship. It’s where we are, checks and balances, it’s all part of government.
“I fully expect on these vetoes, once we override, that the governor will go to the courts to plead his case and hope that he can win through the court system. It’s just a shame that we’re having to go through all of that ... I guess that’s my biggest disappointment with all of this.”
