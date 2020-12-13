By SUN STAFF
The five area state legislators who represent Paducah and McCracken County will be featured at noon Monday in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy virtual forum.
Participants can register to attend via Zoom at www.paducahchamber.org. It also will be carried live via the chamber and WPSD’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6. Speakers include Sen. Danny Carroll, Rep. Randy Bridges, Rep. Chris Freeland, Rep. Richard Heath and Rep. Steven Rudy.
In addition, the chamber will discuss the organization’s 2021 state legislative priorities. The event is part of the chamber’s public policy series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information.
Carroll is in his second term and represents McCracken, Ballard and Marshall counties.
Bridges represents the 3rd District that includes the city of Paducah and McCracken County. Freeland represents the 6th District including a portion of McCracken County and Lyon and Marshall counties.
Heath represents the 2nd District and that includes a portion of McCracken County and Graves County. Rep. Rudy represents the 1st District that includes a portion of McCracken County and Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.
