Legislators: COVID concerns expected to dominate

Paducah and McCracken County’s five area state legislators agree COVID-related concerns will likely dominate the upcoming 30-day session of the Kentucky General Assembly, including the governor’s executive powers to deal with a pandemic.
The legislators — Sen. Danny Carroll, District 2, along with state representatives Steven Rudy, District 1, Richard Heath, District 2, Randy Bridges, District 3, and Chris Freeland, District 6 — participated in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy virtual forum Monday.
While passing a budget will also be a primary focus, the legislators indicated their role in governing during a pandemic will also be center stage.
“We’ll be looking at a lot of things, including a constitutional amendment, which is COVID-related,” said Rudy, the state’s newly-elected majority floor leader. “It’s a long-term policy thing that will allow the General Assembly to call themselves back into session because as everyone has said, it’s so frustrating that we, the policy-making branch of government, has been completely shut out of this process and have been operating under one person that has adhered to executive powers given that were envisioned for a tornado or earthquake, not a multi-month pandemic.”
Carroll agreed the issue of executive powers will be addressed.
“One of the issues will be around executive powers and the arbitrary executive orders that have come out,” said Carroll. “There will be legislation we will move forward that will perhaps put parameters on not just this governor, but any governor that might follow. Very certainly the statutes were never written to address a pandemic, so we will work to put parameters to allow the governor to do his job during emergencies, but to allow the legislators to also do their job.
“Our goal will be to put the Legislature back where it is supposed to be (policy-making), but we also want to allow the governor to do his or her job in the future ... but just to strike a balance in situations like this.”
According to Bridges, getting the economy back on track is critical.
“We’ve got small businesses that are actually just slowly dying on the vine and we can’t allow that to happen,” he said. “Sometimes the cure is worse than the illness and that seems to be the case and we’re going to be looking hard at that. I get literally hundreds of calls a week on the impact of COVID on small business.”
Several legislators mentioned the need for COVID-related liability coverage for small businesses. Heath said liability legislation should be expanded to include churches and religious organizations.
“I also support getting our kids back in school. I think the superintendents and principals need to have more to say about what goes on in each school district,” he said. “Not all school districts are the same. No one understands better than the superintendent and principal and blanket policies coming our of Frankfort are not working in my opinion and I’d like to see our kids back in school.”
COVID-19’s impact has also pointed out the disparity of broadband access, especially in rural areas, according to Freeland.
“There are kids in (virtual learning) in many areas in Lyon County who don’t have internet access,” he said.
Some children have to be brought to the school, so the parents can park in the parking lot of the school and the kids can do their homework using the schools’ hot spot.
“That’s something that’s got to be addressed and that’s not just school kids, that’s also economic development, and agriculture that we are so dependent on. Our areas that don’t have it are held back,” said Freeland.
The chamber also unveiled its 2021 state funding priorities, which are outlined on the organization’s website. Monday’s Zoom session is also available for viewing on the chamber’s Facebook page.
