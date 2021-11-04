Richard Heath graduated Murray State University with a degree in agriculture and a teaching certificate. With those, he taught ag, industrial arts and 7th grade math for one year in Palmersville, Tennessee.
“After that year,” he laughed, “I decided that wasn’t my calling.”
But on Friday, Heath, now a state representative and local business owner, traded the hallways of Frankfort’s Capitol for the halls of Mayfield High School as principal for the day.
On the rainy morning, Heath stood with MHS Principal Billy Edwards outside the front entrance and welcomed students as they entered for their day of education. It was part of a statewide effort to have legislators see what school administrators do during the course of a day.
“You don’t know until you’ve walked in their shoes,” Heath said of the experience. “What I know about school is what I learned when I was in school. It gives the opportunity to be on site and witness it first hand.”
Neighboring state representatives such as Marshall County’s Chris Freeland and Calloway County’s Mary Beth Imes had also visited schools in their districts.
Rep. Randy Bridges visited Morgan Elementary Wednesday to serve as “Principal for a Day.”
During the visit, Bridges greeted students as they arrived for the school day, visited classrooms, toured the school, and talked with educators about their work.
“I love seeing the students and I love what Morgan’s doing here,” Bridges said. “I appreciate how the teachers are investing in their students because these students are our future and that is where we have to focus.”
Edwards said it is always a good opportunity to show local leaders what goes into educating students to prepare them for the future.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I’m an advocate for our schools and our kids. I think it’s good for folks to see the good things that we do.
“It’s a tough job, no matter if you’re in education, food services, bus driving, classroom teachers, principals or superintendents,” Edwards added. “It’s a tough job but with a lot of rewards.”
The Sun staff contributed to this report.
