A Kentucky legislative panel Tuesday found two emergency regulations related to mask mandates in schools and child care facilities to be “deficient,” marking them for possible action in the General Assembly’s 2022 session.
The votes by the General Assembly’s administrative regulation review subcommittee do not stop the regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Department for Public Health that require children older than 2 to wear a mask in K-12 schools and regulated child care facilities.
The KBE and DPH issues their emergency orders after Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order mandating masks in commonwealth schools and daycare centers earlier this month.
“There’s been a lot of confusion I’ve noticed on Facebook and Twitter on how this committee operates. This committee can not strike down a regulation, we don’t have that power,” District 27 State Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We can ask an agency or cabinet to withdraw the regulation. We can ask them to defer. If they defer that just flows into the next monthly meeting, and they can defer numerous times,” he said.
“If we vote to find a regulation deficient, that does not mean the governor, through his executive authority, can not still enact or allow that regulation to move forward. That’s his discretion. What the committee does by finding a regulation deficient is it marks the regulation for the Legislature.”
While the move to find both regulations deficient, by a 5-2 vote along party lines, does not stop them, “it does send a message of the intent of the Legislature,” West said.
District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, is a member of the committee.
“My personal thing is it’s not as much about masks or vaccines. I’m vaccinated. As far as masks, I recommend them where they’re needed,” he said.
“But the issue is basically we’re losing local control by the superintendents. We do have counties, I think down in Fulton and Hickman, they’re (COVID) numbers are down. My fear is we will be under a state mandate that forces McCracken County to do the same as whatever Jefferson or Fayette counties need to do, which is a much more dense population.
“I try to push for local control as much as possible,” Bridges said. “I’ve gotten emails for and against about masks and vaccines. The bigger issue is what’s best for our community as a whole. And, I think the people that live in the area day in and day out (school officials and superintendents) can make the judgement more accurately than someone in Frankfort four hours away.”
Bridges said the regulations did not have any specific guidelines for local school boards to follow or any metrics to help guide their decisions.
He also said the issue “is about freedom.”
“The more limits we have at the state level, federal level, the less freedom we have. And, that’s what our country and our state was founded on, so I’m comfortable with the decision we made.”
It’s possible the regulations could be changed between now and the 2022 Legislative session, Bridges said. It is also possible state lawmakers could introduce changes through legislation next session.
On the issue of mask-wearing in general, “What I’ve found, more than anything, is if people are given a choice, they’re more willing to wear the mawsk,” he said.
“The problem’s not as much with the mask as it is just the commandment that they’re forced to do something beyond their will and they didn’t have a choice in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.