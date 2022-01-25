Legislation designed to address many of the issues surrounding child abuse and neglect in Kentucky has been introduced for consideration by the 2022 General Assembly.
Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, said she is sponsoring the legislation because of the state’s poor reputation on the issue, and follows months of 2021 Interim committee meetings that included social worker testimony and dedicated review and discussion on the state’s child welfare status.
“Senate Bill 8 incorporates the input and feedback from various agencies, advocates, foster youth and community partners,” she said on the Senate floor when announcing she had filed the measure. “Senate Bill 8 has been developed in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Administrative Office of the Courts, child advocacy centers, and other child welfare organizations.”
SB 8 is designed to address loopholes within the state’s existing child abuse and neglect laws, Adams said.
It expands and redefines membership of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board, to include all forms of child abuse and neglect. It secures additional resources and support for Kentucky child advocacy centers and makes critical updates to the Foster Youth Bill of Rights. It also expands the ability for family preservation services and makes vital distinctions between poverty and neglect.
“Please know that I have thoughtfully crafted this legislation in a manner that should unite us,” Adams told her colleagues. “Out of everything that often divides us in Frankfort and Washington, this issue is not one of them.”
According to the 2020 annual report released by the Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel, Kentucky has led the nation three years in a row in rates of child abuse and neglect. Adams said she hopes her bill serves as a turning point to reverse the trend.
“Behind each statistic is a helpless child in need of our help. If the numbers alone do not alarm you and move you to take action, think of the precious person connected to it,” Adams said.
She calls the bill a good first step in the process.
“Kentucky did not get to our levels of child abuse and neglect overnight,” Adams said. “I want to make it clear and temper expectations, and SB 8 will not fix things overnight. This will take time and will require us to remain intentionally committed to the effort of protecting our children.”
Adams serves as chairwoman of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee and has been a tireless advocate for child abuse prevention in her time as the Senate Majority Caucus chairwoman.
The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.
