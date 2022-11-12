MAYFIELD- American Legion members from Post 26 are saving mementos from the past and focusing on rebuilding their community.
Wandell Guge, commander of Post 26, said efforts were made to save everything they could, including all of the previous pictures of American Legion commanders. Wandell said the Legion wanted to save these pieces so they could later “put the old with the new.” The members were able to save memorabilia dating all the way back from the 1920’s.
The American Legion Post was a war bond building, basically built after World War II to create jobs in 1923. Post 26 was designed and dedicated to the American Legion as the primary owner for the use of the community and to help serve the community.
The historic building housed a movie theater with hundreds of seats where patrons could sit in the main section or in the balcony rising above. At the front was a pit for musicians to perform during the Friday and Saturday night dances.
Ron Reavis said, “As the story goes, they didn’t have the bulldozers and backhoes back then. So it took awhile to build.”
The legion’s meeting place was in the direct path of the Dec. 10 tornado that leveled much of the downtown area. Guge described the building after the tornado as a tangled mess of wood, pipes, and debris.
Youngblood Excavating and Contracting began the preservation process of facade and interior items in early October while still finishing the demolition and removal of the Graves County Courthouse. Demolition on the American Legion building began in mid-October.
YEC employees worked for days carefully removing the facade etched with the building’s namesake, and saving the crimson red seats that were used for decades in the theater.
Guge said one piece of history he really wanted to save was the enormous “A” that hung in Post 26. This “A” was a part of the sign for the national symbol for the American Legion.
“They salvaged it, it had some minor damage. I thought it was gone ... I’ll be honest with you.” he said.
The Legion building was a community for generations of veterans in Mayfield. The American Legion 26 is currently using the building along with the Disabled American Veterans since many of their members are shared between the two clubs.
“I’ve been a member of the Legion for about 18 years now,” Reavis said. “But it’s really interesting to talk to all the older veterans. We’ve had WW2, Korean veterans, veterans from the Gulf War. Some of the stories they can tell are amazing.”
The members were also able to save the American Legion facade and red theater seats from the wreckage. The American Legion has a display of its historic building being built at the DAV along with their saved memorabilia. The Legion relinquished the building back to the county a year before the tornado passed through in Mayfield.
“We’re trying to be an entity in the community, we serve veterans and try to help them file necessary paperwork or file claims if they have a disability,” Reavis said.
“The 20-24-year-old people joining the military today aren’t getting the recognition they deserve.”
The American Legion 26 and the DAV currently share their facility with the Boy Scouts and the Cub Scouts, with the last two weeks having an attendance of 13 to 16 kids.
“I want to have more than a meeting place,” Reavis said. “I want to try to show kids that we care about where they’re going.”
“Even though we don’t have a building anymore, we still want to be a useful part of the community. We want to fulfill our obligations to the community and to the children in the area,” Guge said.
“Before we get a building, we want to make sure that our community is sound first. We want to get people into homes. We want to get our people situated and then we’ll build again.”
