MAYFIELD
Built in 1928, Mayfield’s American Legion building saw more than 10 major wars and conflicts before a tornado marked its end.
Some 50 people gathered Thursday outside its doors for a closing ceremony by Post 26, assisted by the Patriot Guard of Kentucky.
“This has been a huge part of our community … Post 26 may have lost a building, but the resolve and dedication to our (civilians) and veterans remains strong,” Commander Wendell Guge told the crowd. “We’re closing a building but moving on and making new memories.”
Lt. Col. Kent Curtsinger, a third-generation Post 26 member, said, “Our community and ties to this Post run very deep.
“About four days after this tornado hit, we began conducting funeral services again.” Twenty-four Graves County residents and 80 statewide died from the tornado.
“When we realized we couldn’t fix this building, members came and did salvage operations. But when the building is torn down, this time, most everything will go,” he said.
Post 26 now operates from the Disabled American Veterans headquarters on North 15th Street. However, finding a new base isn’t the most pressing priority.
“We’ll continue our mission,” Curtsinger said. “When everyone in Mayfield and Graves County has places to live, we’ll worry about it.
Post 26 formed in 1919 after World War I — “The ‘war to end all wars,’ ” Curtsinger said, “We can all see how that turned out,” — comprising Spanish-American and Civil War veterans.
Post 26 had both members of the Grand Army of the Republic and the United Confederate Veterans at the time.
“I wonder how well they got along,” Curtsinger said.
Construction on the American Legion building began in 1920. WWI war bonds initially funded the three-story building. Later, instead of government monies, community donations finished its design.
The structure has seen voting booths, driver’s license exams, charity and blood drives, National Guard training, ceremonies, pageants and plays.
Youth have received scholarships through the American Legion. People have attended ceremonies and parties, watched movies on its second floor, shot rifles in its basement, danced, roller-skated, bowled and wrestled.
“This was a place people gathered,” Curtsinger said.
The building’s demolition date is unknown.
After the ceremony, Vietnam War veteran John Drury spoke with the media.
“It’s sad, but then again, it’s not the end,” said Drury, who joined Post 26 after returning stateside in 1966.
“We’ve been down before. The Legion’s not dead.”
