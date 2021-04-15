MAYFIELD — The American Legion building is reverting back into the possession of the Graves County Fiscal Court.
A resolution accepting the building, located on South Seventh Street between South and Water streets, was unanimously approved by county commissioners at Monday’s virtual meeting.
The American Legion Post 26 will reportedly be moving to another, smaller location. As a result, the organization and members are allowing the property to revert back to the court and are also deeding the property to the court to assure who owns the property.
County Attorney John Cunningham said the Graves County Fiscal Court had conveyed the property the American Legion Hall sits on to the American Legion in 1923. The stipulation was that if the American Legion ceased to exist that the property would go back to the fiscal court.
The original order of the court, he said, reads that “if the American Legion ceases to use the property, that the property will revert back to us,” Cunningham told the court.
“It’s a neat building,” Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said. “We don’t know what the future will be of it. Storage would be good. It has a beautiful auditorium. Maybe we could possibly look at a grant or funding mechanism to fix it up.”
American Legion members were to sign the deed Tuesday.
County commissioners also accepted three bids and tabled another at Monday’s meeting. They approved three work bids to Smith Construction, which was the lone bid on the three projects, for a total of $121,900.
The Owens Chapel Bridge sheeting project was bid at $45,900 with Smith using county materials. Grissom Road’s pipe project was bid at $43,000, and the Knob Creek pipe project was bid at $33,000. Graves County Road Foreman Eric Thompson said he had received a potential bid for the Grissom Road project but email was not the procedure explained in the bid advertisement and all bids had to be sealed and delivered to the judge-executive’s office.
The court did not receive any bids for a 2022 single axle dump truck. Commissioners and Thompson had discussed earlier that new and even used trucks were difficult to locate. Thompson suggested researching possible out-of-area vendors for trucks or even re-bid for a used model. The fiscal court agreed to table the matter until later.
Commissioners also approved advertising for remounting a 2014 Crestline ambulance on a Chevy 4500 Diesel. District 2 Commissioner Tyler Goodman said it would save the county by not buying a complete ambulance package.
The court also approved entering into an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for 2021-22 for $1,817,640.19 for the County Road Aid Cooperative Program. Funds are used for construction and maintenance of roads and streets.
Judge Perry also read a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and a budget workshop was set for April 23.
Commissioners also approved county treasurer claims, March 2021 fiscal court financial statement and third quarter 2020-21 report, as well as 2021 first quarter reports for the county clerk and sheriff.
After an executive session, where no action was taken, the court approved transfer of Purchase Area Regional Industrial Authority funds to an escrow account for property tax and insurance premiums.
