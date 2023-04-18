BENTON – A book box is now positioned inside the playground at Mike Miller Park, filled with books for families to enjoy and to continue the legacy of a son gone too soon. “Lee’s Little Library” is open and available to create cherished memories among families, and remember a treasured member of the Lyles family.

Bethany and Evan Lyles always knew they wanted a large family and, after having their two sons, decided they wanted to take the next step in pursuing that goal through adoption.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In