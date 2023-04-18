BENTON – A book box is now positioned inside the playground at Mike Miller Park, filled with books for families to enjoy and to continue the legacy of a son gone too soon. “Lee’s Little Library” is open and available to create cherished memories among families, and remember a treasured member of the Lyles family.
Bethany and Evan Lyles always knew they wanted a large family and, after having their two sons, decided they wanted to take the next step in pursuing that goal through adoption.
In 2021, the family of four decided adoption was the best option for them, and God provided the missing piece that made their family whole. Lee Anderson Lyles was born Feb. 28, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Lyles were in contact with Lee’s biological family throughout the pregnancy and were able to attend the birth. They finalized his adoption on March 10, 2022 and brought him home where he lived five wonderful weeks before unexpectedly passing away on April 5, 2022.
Heartbroken by the loss of their youngest son and brother, the Lyles family decided to turn their grief into something that would benefit the community and honor Lee’s memory. Their oldest son, Mac Lyles, had the initial thought to use the family’s love of reading, and that led to the creation of “Lee’s Little Library.”
A teacher at Central Elementary School, Bethany Lyles has always understood the importance of reading to your children, and said it was something she and her husband implemented and enjoyed with their two oldest sons. They had a collection of books prepared to read with Lee, but were never able to do so.
Having looked forward to a lifetime of reading books with their son, they now want to share that opportunity with other families. “We just hope that when families are at the park, they will use that time to sit down together and make those memories,” said Bethany Lyles. “Reading to your kids and hearing your kids read to you is so special. That is something we will not ever get to do (with Lee) and so we hope other families do not take that for granted and cherish those moments together.”
They also want to use this book box as a “lifeline” for other families struggling with the loss of a child — to know that they are not alone. Following their loss, the Lyles described feeling incredibly isolated and alone in their grief, not knowing anyone who had gone through something similar.
“When Lee passed away, at that moment — in our minds — we did not know anybody who had lost a child and we felt like it was only us,” said Bethany Lyles. “We hope that people can see this and it can be a lifeline for their grief. We want to turn Lee’s memory into a positive thing … and want other families to see this and know they can get through anything.”
Since Lee’s passing, several families have contacted the Lyles family to assure them that they are not alone, sharing their experiences with the loss of a child. This step in their journey was integral and, through this book box, they want to extend that same support to others who may be enduring a similar situation.
During the process of adopting Lee, the Lyles family received help through Hope That Binds, a nonprofit that helps families in foster care and adoptive situations. When Lee was born, it sent a storybook “God Found Us You,” which it sends to all families who have adopted, and the Lyles family added it to Lee’s collection of books. Once he passed away, Hope That Binds used the inside cover of that same book to publish his story with his picture. They have started sending this new version to recent adoptees, and will send it out to future adoptive families as well. The Lyles family will include that book in “Lee’s Little Library” and are happy to see the impact he can make on other families.
Despite this painful experience, the Lyles family has used their pain to make a positive impact on the community, one that will benefit many families and memorialize their youngest son. “Lee’s Little Library” sits at the center of Mike Miller Park on the playground and is now open and ready for families to use, keeping in memory Lee Lyles.
