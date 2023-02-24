Brandon Lee enjoys math and science, and three years ago, he found a trade that will allow him to use those talents with a career in machine tool.
The Mayfield High School senior is in his third year of study in the machine tool program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Lee said he originally wanted to study carpentry, but those classes were full, so he was placed in machine tool.
“I think that was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “I didn’t really know anything about machining, and I turned out to be pretty good at it. I enjoyed doing it a lot, too. Now, I know a little bit about every field.”
Asked what he enjoys about taking machine tool classes, Lee said it is the work that goes with the study.
“I would say I like the fact that I have the ability to take a solid block of metal and then turn it, basically, into anything I want to,” he said. “I really like the beginning of the process and most production things.”
Lee said he planned on entering the workforce once he graduates.
“I wanted to do this as my career,” he said. “There are machine shops scattered all over this area, and I could go to one that specializes in machining.”
Lee has earned his Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour general industry certification and his National Institute of Metalworking Skills credential. He will take part in the SkillsUSA competitions this year.
Lee said that he enjoys watching informational videos in his spare time and is interested in learning about chess.
“The videos include a little of everything from civil engineering to welding to basic fabrication and working on cars,” he said. “I’m all over the place.”
Chad Pickard is Lee’s instructor in machine tool, and he said that Lee progressed well through the class projects.
“He’s gotten a good skill set,” Pickard said. “He’s eager to learn, and he’s always willing to help underclassmen with questions they may have about set-up, tooling and order of operations.”
Pickard said students in the machine tool program could find careers in several machine shops in the area, including those that do compressor manufacturing and those that service the steel mills.
“The machining trade can also lead into positions at some of the chemical factories,” he said.
Lee is the son of Kimberly and Robert Lee of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools and Northside Baptist Christian School.
Along with machine tool, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, electricity, health sciences and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
