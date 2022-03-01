Dr. Carl LeBuhn, the chair of the Paducah Independent School District Board, was named the 2022 Kentucky School Board Member of the Year on Saturday by the Kentucky School Boards Association.
LeBuhn is the first person to be named to the honor, which was established in 2021.
According to the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA), the KSBA Kentucky Board Member of the Year personifies a number of qualities, including leadership, advocating for the needs of the district and public education, demonstrating the highest ethical standards and celebrating the value of public service, actively engaging in KSBA training and events and exhibiting a keen understanding of district governance and operations.
Award recipients are also those who have made significant contributions to public education through their service on their board.
LeBuhn has served as the Paducah board chair since 2014 and has been a board member since 2005. His current term expires in 2024.
An infectious disease specialist, LeBuhn’s expertise has been invaluable to the board in dealing with COVID-19 in local schools. He was also a voice of diplomacy and information when groups came to school board meetings earlier this school year to protest students wearing masks and teaching critical race theory.
“To say I am completely surprised and humbled would be an incredible understatement,” LeBuhn said at the award luncheon Saturday. “I am very grateful.
“Serving our community with an unbelievably talented board team has been a true privilege. I may have the opportunity to lead the meetings, but it is the combined years of board service, life experiences, collective wisdom and dedication of these board members that is the compass directing our district.”
LeBuhn was nominated to the KSBA by Lisa Chappell, who has served as the secretary of the board for several years. She praised his willingness to share the credit for the board’s success.
“He is the first to give credit to our collective team of faculty and staff, administrators and other board members,” she said. ”His values and steadfast dedication to our district and community are the force behind our shared success.”
Mary Hunter Hancock, who also serves on the Paducah board, said LeBuhn was instrumental in guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As with many Kentucky school districts this past year, Paducah public schools have been met with more than their fair share of hardships,” she said. “I am certain we could not have had better leadership and guidance throughout the ever-changing COVID pandemic than Dr. LeBuhn.
“He worked extremely long hours at both of our full-capacity hospitals during the height of COVID, all while remaining in constant communication with district administration and board members.
KSBA awards programs were paused in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the association took that time to evaluate how it could effectively honor excellence in board service.
That is when the idea for a KSBA Kentucky School Board Member of the Year came about and was implemented.
The Kentucky School Board Member of the Year Award is organized by KSBA. The criteria for the award was set by a committee of KSBA members, and nominees are evaluated by a judging panel appointed by KSBA’s president.
