One never stops learning, or at least one shouldn’t. That even goes for teachers and administrators. Trent Lovett still finds the joy in learning new things and will continue doing so even when he closes the book on his educational career with Marshall County Schools on June 30.
That’s when Lovett, who has served as the district’s superintendent since 2008, will step down from that role and retire after 32 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.
“July 1 may not hit you because it’s summertime. But Aug. 5? It’ll definitely be difficult,” he said of stepping away from a profession he has known for most of his life.
“I will miss the kids. That’s why you get into this,” Lovett added. “These last few years have been pretty difficult; not that you run away from a challenge because I think we’re on the backside of those challenges. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The First Two Blocks
Of course, his education goes back long before his first teaching position at South Marshall Middle School. A native of Hardin, he began his education walking the two blocks to then Hardin Elementary School. A few years later in third grade, South Marshall Elementary was constructed and he attended there through sixth grade before moving into South Marshall Junior High as a seventh grader.
When his father found work in Madisonville, Lovett moved out of the Marshall school district but returned for his eighth grade year when his father got a job at Murray’s Fisher-Price plant. He was then able to complete his junior high years at South Marshall and then graduated from Marshall County High School in 1983.
His interest in math and physics, as well as running track and cross country, carried him to Murray State University where he anticipated getting into the engineering field. He initially majored in physics but switched that to a minor and opted to major in math and earned his teaching certificate in the process.
Lovett credited his math teachers at MCHS for helping to set him on his eventual educational path. “We had a tremendous math department. I had some great math teachers,” he recalled. “The math I took in college, some were challenging courses but I was prepared because of those math teachers I had.”
It was the enjoyment of being around students, teaching and coaching, that also spurred Lovett on and back home to Marshall County and South Marshall Middle, where he also coached boys basketball and football. As a young teacher, he also had to step outside of his comfort zone and tackled social studies classes, as well. An opening in the math department at MCHS then afforded Lovett the chance to teach freshman and sophomores for four years.
Time Out
It was during this time that Lovett, then around the age of 26, was also officiating Division I college basketball. Between teaching and traveling to games, the totally different careers were taking their toll. He recalled a Monday night game in Monroe, Louisiana, on Martin Luther King Day. Making the game wasn’t an issue since school was out for the holiday. Getting back was a bit more tricky.
“There were no flights after (the game), so I drove all night, got home, took a shower and taught school the next day,” Lovett said. “It was to the point I had to make a decision. Do I want to pursue this dream as a NCAA Division I basketball official? If so, I can’t keep teaching.”
His option was to keep going the officiating route, which meant a halt to teaching. Lovett got a job at then-Bank of Benton (now CFSB), but the lure of educating kids was too much. He eventually met with then-Superintendent Kenneth Shadowen about returning to teaching and uttered some near prophetic words.
“He said if I came back, what are your goals,” Lovett said. “I said, ‘No offense to you, but I want to be in your seat someday.’ Did I believe at the time that’s what would happen? Probably not, but that’s what I told him.”
Back in the Saddle
Lovett was hired back but also had to renew his teaching certificate, which had expired. During that process, while also teaching math and science at MCHS and coaching, he decided to finish strong and not only renewed his certificate, but also obtained his master’s degree and finished nine hours above for his superintendent’s certification.
“I took my classes for (educational leadership), and while I was doing that I said I’m gonna finish it off,” he said. “It’s a good thing I did. It was cheaper back then.”
Lovett then got his first crack at administrative work when an assistant principal post opened at North Marshall Middle School. While he was then working toward his principal’s certificate, he convinced Shadowen and then-assistant superintendent Gene Brooks to bring him on as the school’s dean of students and then move into the role of assistant principal after he completed his coursework. Before long, another door opened for him to advance to NMMS principal, where he worked for seven years before being asked to return to MCHS in 2004 as its principal.
Four year later, he applied and was hired as superintendent.
“It’s one of those things. You’ve just got to be in the right place at the right time.”
‘UnGoogleable’
During his 13 years as superintendent — and longer throughout his teaching career — he has seen changes in education. One point that stood out to him looking back was around 2014 and Marshall County was ranked among the top 10 schools in Kentucky in test scores. In spite of the achievement, it raised serious questions that Lovett and others felt needed to be addressed.
“We had a big celebration. We bused every kid in the county over. I remember painting my face,” he said. “We came back after that and our staff started talking, ‘What does that really mean?’ Are our kids getting scholarships to Harvard and Yale and Stanford and all those places? And they weren’t. So what it meant was we were really good at testing. We had figured it out.”
Administrators and educators from each school, parents, students and community leaders formed a committee to determine what would compose a Marshall County High School graduate. What developed, Lovett said, were aspects students should have when they leave their school system — adaptability, problem solving, collaborators, communicators, and good citizens.
Not mentioned was top test scores.
Leaders also examined Manor New Technology High School in Texas and how its students used applied knowledge to projects instead of simple rote learning. Lovett said many lessons he learned in school through memorization can now be easily accessed on a cell phone.
“If I need to know how to find the volume of sphere, I can Google that. I still have to know how to operate the formula. But with the knowledge you carry on your phone, we want kids to do the ‘unGoogleable,’ ” he explained. “Hopefully somebody will step in here and keep that work moving.”
Looking Back and Ahead
In his resignation letter to the board of education that he submitted at its March 18 meeting, Lovett said he felt the district was “in a good place.” He noted construction projects such as the new South Marshall Middle School and renovations at MCHS and Sharpe Elementary, along with the district’s finances. But there have been challenges and obstacles along the way, namely the 2018 shooting at the high school that claimed Bailey Holt and Preston Cope. He said that day changed the entire community and showed education went beyond textbooks.
“That was definitely a life learning experience, and not a pleasant one. You can’t erase that from your memory,” Lovett said. “I am so proud of our kids and our community and the support we received, and not just from Marshall County but western Kentucky and across the state and beyond.
“There was healing, and mental heath was so much more important than the learning. But at some point, that has to come back. (Director of Pupil Personnel Patricia) Greer was principal of the high school and worked to help us and bring healing and move us back in the educational direction.”
Then last year’s pandemic forced the system to take those lessons learned of helping their students cope and adapt and adjust when classes were shut down and resume teaching both in-person and virtually and through hybrid models at MCHS.
“I think our teachers have been tremendous. It’s been a year unlike any others and hopefully it’ll be unlike any other they have in their careers,” he added. “They have persevered. They care about kids and that’s what I love to see.”
Lovett is also interested in seeing the next superintendent who will emerge from the district’s search and take the lessons learned and carry those on and in new innovative ways to better their students in ways that he and the current staff may have not dreamed yet. It is another step in the learning process that never ends.
“I learned something yesterday. I’ll learn something today. If we’re not looking to improve and better ourselves as educators, we’re not the know all, end all, be all,” he said. “We are continual learners and that’s exactly what we want our students to be. If I’m not as a teacher, how can I expect that out of a kid? I try to learn all the time.”
What Lovett may not have pinned down yet is what he’ll do after June 30 and what he will say to the graduating class of 2021 this week at their — and, in a way, his — commencement ceremony. With his daughter, Gabbi, in that class, he said he has grown with them since he started as superintendent when they entered kindergarten.
“It’s neat that I got the job when they started and I’m the only superintendent that they had,” he said. “We started together. We learned together. And we’re getting out together.”
