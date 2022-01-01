January 1 is a time to look back at the past garden year, and forward to plants and break-throughs in color, disease resistance and improved vigor, tools to make gardening easier, and ways to make gardening easier. The month was appropriately named for Janus, the two-faced god, who could look to the past and future. Hopefully we can learn from the past and improve the future.
Start the new year right. Look back at what successes you had and failures. What plants did not perform, which you did not like and which you did. Make a list of what you want to achieve this year, prioritize and be realistic as to what you can achieve, cost, time and does the project require professionals.
Begin with a journal. A simple notebook to record what and when, or a hard cover journal. While not every day will require an entry, it will keep you on track.
Try new plants and varieties of old favorites. Start with Plant of the Year and All America Selection plants. They have met criteria for significant improvements and have shown they grow well in most locations.
Peperomia Houseplant of the Year 2022 is one of the easiest houseplants to grow. It likes like being pot bound so rarely needs repotting. Water when the top half of the soil is dry but maintain high humidity. For more information go to: NGB.org, Plants of the Year 2022.
Interplant vegetables with flowers such as Dara Flowering Carrot whose foliage resembles multicolored Queen Ann Lace flowers (Whole Seed Catalog, rareseeds.com)
Check out online nurseries for new plants, planting plans and videos for great how-to’s. Order now for delivery when time is right to sow or plant.
Replace tools with ergonomics ones that reduce stress and strain. Ratchet pruners are ideal for those with arthritis (Amazon MK-4 Pruner). Fiskar’s Kangaroo Pop-up Bag with hard base-30 gal. makes bagging leaves easy (Ace Hardware). A. M. Leonard(amleo.com) a good source for quality hand tools.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Pinch back pansies and deadhead for more flowers. Bring spring bulbs pots in from cold storage into a cool, dark place. When leaves start to develop gradually bring into light. Plan container plantings and order seed or plants. Go to: National Garden Bureau for planting suggestions (ngb.org>combination-ideas). Daffodil and other spring bulbs may still be planted. They will bloom much later than normal this year.
Trees — Take hard cuttings 6-8” from azalea and holly. Dip stems in a rooting compound, insert in moist potting soil. Cut bittersweet, wisteria, wild grape and Virginia creeper from base of trees. Dig out the roots if possible. Mark the area and spray with woody stem killer as foliage appears in the spring. It may take three years to completely kill large vines. Mulch is usually limited to 3”, but deciduous trees can tolerate 4” but not against the trunk.
Vegetables — Order cabbage, cauliflower and parsley seeds to seed this month. Save fireplace wood ashes to work around plants except potatoes. It needs a 5-6 pH to right scab disease. Work organic materials into beds to improve structure such as compost, manure and leaf mold to have time to work into the soil feeding essential microbial matter. Start a backyard orchard. Order fruit trees and bushes recommended in the UK Extension Service Hort Fact — 3003 Home Fruit Variety Recommendations — 2019.
EVENTSTuesday, Master Gardener Toolbox, “Aquaponics,” McCracken County Extension, 2025 New Holt Rd, Paducah, 5 p.m., 270-554-9520. The program will be present by Mrs. McCullough, West Kentucky Aquaponics.
Wednesday, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall County Extension, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton, KY, 12:15-12:45 p.m., register on Jan 3., 270-527-3285, $10 fee includes box lunch.
Eagle Watch Weekends — January 19-21, Barkley Lake, 270-924-1131.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
