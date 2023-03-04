METROPOLIS, Ill. — Following several years as a civil engineer, Justin Farris began to notice something. While he liked the work, “the jobs I liked the most were the ones where I worked with people instead of more of a technical role,” he said.
Then his brother-in-law pitched him an idea, and after some research, there wasn’t much of a reason to say no.
So, Farris took a “little bit of a leap of faith” and became a financial advisor with Edward Jones. While his first “can serve” day was Dec. 19, 2022, it was in an office he was somewhat familiar with — that of his brother-in-law Brad Clark in Suite 100 of the Jones Building at 109 W. Fifth St. in Metropolis.
“It was just a matter of him approaching me about the opportunity and me going into it open-minded, talking with him, talking with people from the home office and liking what I heard as far as how Edward Jones treats their employees, the emphasis they put on work-to-life ratio and how they get involved in the community — all of that appealed to me,” Farris said. “When I looked at what I liked about those (engineering) jobs versus what this one allows, I felt like it was a good fit.”
Farris began his Edward Jones training in July 2022, which included having to pass four different exams before he could start training virtually and then come to the office. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day was the only time he and Clark were in the office together.
“Metropolis has been great so far,” Farris said. “I’ve met with a lot of current clients. Everybody’s been welcoming and with open arms.”
While Clark transitioned to an Edward Jones office in Paducah, which allowed Farris to step into the Metropolis office, Heather Foss remains as the BOA, or office administrator.
“Heather’s staying in the office played a huge part in my decision. Heather being here has gone a long way with a lot of people. If she’s not related to somebody, she knows them,” Farris said.
“Any time somebody new is sitting in a position like this, it’s always a little bit uneasy for the clients. I understand that. I’ve told everybody I’ve met with that I know there’s a lot of concern and uneasiness with a new face, but Brad and Heather have done a great job with all the clients, building a good foundation. And we’re really just continuing that. It’s really just a new face in the seat, if that eases any concern of anybody.”
In addition, Farris noted, “it helps that Brad’s still with Jones, and he’s a phone call away if I need him. Plus, I know the two other (Metropolis-based) advisers — Tim (Milano) and Bryson (Hammond) — pretty well. I can always call them if I need anything or have any questions about anything.
“That’s one thing I loved about Edward Jones — was the amount of resources at my fingertips — whether it’s other advisers in the region or all the home office associates,” he continued. “Anything I’ve got a question about, I can call and speak with somebody — that eased a little bit of concern I had about not having the financial background.”
Originally from Murray, Farris grew up in College Station, Texas, after living a few childhood years in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He went to Murray State University where he met his wife Sarah, who is Clark’s sister. The couple lives in Lone Oak with their son Eli.
“We moved around for quite a while when I worked in the steel industry for Nucor Corp, and once we had Eli, we had the opportunity to come back to Paducah to be closer to family when I was the project manager for Triangle Enterprises,” Farris said. “When Brad approached me with this job, I started to transition. I really enjoyed what I did with Nucor, but being able to work with the people like I do, and essentially running my own business and the flexibility with that, and being able to spend time with family has been great. I wish I’d known this was an opportunity a long time ago. I would’ve done it a lot sooner.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the community,” he continued. “I’ve really enjoyed it so far. It’s been a great move.”
