The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA), was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky.
Members of Leadership West Kentucky live or work in the counties represented by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance, including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg. All 14 counties have representation in the program, which was created to promote regionalism and build a network of informed citizens across community lines. The outcome desired is to instill pride in the region and focus on encouraging participants to be active in their region and community.
TVA is the presenting sponsor of the program. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce serves as the administrator for WKRCA and is coordinating this new leadership program through its Leadership Center. Curriculum will include leadership development, education on issues facing the region, relationship-building and awareness of the attributes and uniqueness of each county.
“We hope the first class of participants of Leadership West Kentucky will return to their communities and companies with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new regionwide professional network,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president.
“These leaders will have the resources to be better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to further the region.”
The class had a two-day orientation in Paducah in January and will meet monthly through May in locations throughout the region. The one-day sessions will focus on a featured community as well as regional topics such as transportation, education, economic development, quality of life, advocacy, agriculture, and tourism.
In February the class will focus on Lyon/Caldwell counties, in March will meet in Murray, in April in Fulton/Hickman counties and will graduate at the final session to be held in Hopkinsville in May.
Members of LWK Class #1 include:
Ballard County — Sarah Drysdale, UK Cooperative Extension.
Caldwell County — Jay Campbell, Fredonia Valley Bank; Joe Pelletier, Rogers Group.
Calloway County — Shawn Touney, Murray State University.
Carlisle County — Kevyn Dunker, GEO Consultants; Jennifer Quillen, Graceland Management Services.
Christian County — Martha Argotte, United Southern Bank; Ruth Lynch, Retired, Christian Co. Board of Education; Josh Ryan, Planters Bank; DeeAnna Sova, Hopkinsville/Christian Co. Library.
Crittenden County — D’Anna Browning, City of Marion; Tonya Driver, Crittenden Co. Board of Education
Fulton County — April Gallimore, Fulton Co. Judge’s office; Susan Malone, Citizens Bank; Jeremy Martin, All Hands Consulting.
Graves County — Crystal Balentine, FNB Bank; Terry Bradley, Paducah Bank; Nathaniel Cox, KeyBank/City of Mayfield.
Hickman County — Justin Jackson, Jackson Consulting Firm.
Livingston County — Tyler Coleman, Farmers Bank & Trust.
Lyon County — Monica Walker, Holiday Hills Resort/Lake Barkley Chamber.
Marshall County — Dana Howard, CFSB.
McCracken County — Kenny Boyd, Baptist Health Paducah; Sarah Dallas, Paducah Bank; Leslie Heath, Keller Williams Realty.
Trigg County — Scott Sholar, Tennessee Valley Authority.
Representing Multiple Counties — Betsy Burkeen, United Way of Western Kentucky; Stephanie Moss, Child Watch; Ryan Tolbert, Atmos Energy; Austin Wetherington , U.S. Cong. James Comer’s Office.
For more information about Leadership West Kentucky and the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance, visit wkrca.org.
