PADNWS-01-21-23 LEADERSHIP CLASS - PHOTO

First row (L to R): Martha Argotte, United Southern Bank; Crystal Balentine, FNB Bank; Kenny Boyd, Baptist Health Paducah; Terry Bradley, Paducah Bank; D’Anna Browning, City of Marion; Betsy Burkeen, United Way of Western Kentucky; Jay Campbell, Fredonia Valley Bank; Tyler Coleman, Farmers Trust Bank. Second row: Nate Cox, KeyBank/City of Mayfield; Sarah Dallas, Paducah Bank; Tonya Driver, Crittenden Co. Board of Education; Sarah Drysdale, UK Cooperative Extension; Kevyn Dunker, GEO Consultants; April Gallimore, Fulton Co. Judge Executive’s Office; Leslie Heath, Keller Williams Realty; Dana Howard, CFSB. Third row: Justin Jackson, Jackson Consulting Firm; Ruth Lynch, Retired, Christian Co. Bd. of Education; Susan Malone, Citizens Bank; Jeremy Martin, All Hands Consulting; Stephanie Moss, Child Watch; Joe Pelletier, Rogers Group; Jennifer Quillen, Graceland Management Services; Josh Ryan, Planters Bank. Fourth row: Scott Sholar, Tennessee Valley Authority; DeeAnna Sova, Hopkinsville/Christian Co. Public Library; Ryan Tolbert, Atmos Energy; Shawn Touney, Murray State University; Monica Walker, Holiday Hills Resort/Lake Barkley Chamber; Austin Wetherington, Cong. James Comer’s office.

The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA), was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky.

Members of Leadership West Kentucky live or work in the counties represented by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance, including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg. All 14 counties have representation in the program, which was created to promote regionalism and build a network of informed citizens across community lines. The outcome desired is to instill pride in the region and focus on encouraging participants to be active in their region and community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In