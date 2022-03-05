Members of Leadership Paducah Class #35 have selected Child Watch as the beneficiary of their class project for 2022. Each year the Leadership Paducah class selects a nonprofit organization to assist with any special needs the organization may have above and beyond their usual services. The class announced they had chosen Child Watch at the chamber’s March Power in Partnership breakfast.
Class member Maegan Mansfield told the breakfast crowd,
“We are excited to announce our campaign of ‘Building the Future Children Deserve.’ I think we can all agree that the wellness of our children is a top priority. For us, it became personal, and giving each child who walks through the doors of Child Watch the opportunity to have a safe and fun place to experience their services was something that had to be done,” class member Maegan Mansfield told the breakfast crowd.
Funds raised by Class #35 will help Child Watch build an outdoor play therapy area, an enhanced indoor environment, and additional safety and facility related improvements to the Child Watch campus.
At the end of the fundraising campaign, Class #35 will host a reception on June 17 at the Carson Center as a “thank you” to donors and partners through a fun night featuring food, fellowship, and entertainment.
Child Watch was established in 1984 to take on the problem of child abuse and neglect in the local community. In 1985, the organization launched child abuse prevention in area schools, and in 1987 launched free mental health therapy services that continue to be an integral part of their services today.
Each year, nonprofit chamber members related to health, human, and animal services, as well as arts and culture, are asked to apply to be considered for the Leadership Paducah class project. The class reviews all proposals and, after a vote, the top organizations are selected as finalists and asked to speak about their proposal during a Leadership Paducah class session. The class then makes their final selection.
To contribute online or for more information, visit LeadershipPaducahProject.com. Checks should be made payable to the Leadership Paducah Foundation (a 501(c)(3), and mailed to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 810, Paducah, KY 42002.
